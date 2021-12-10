Johnny Depp: when the trial with Amber Heard ends

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to face each other in a million-dollar defamation trial and there is less and less time to know the sentence. Spoiler did a chronological summary of the litigation and reviewed its current status.

The judicial confrontation between Johnny Depp and Amber heard progresses more and more and the sfinal understanding is gradually approaching. The fight between the actors continues at accelerated rates since mid-2020 and those involved propose different strategies to achieve a favorable verdict. Spoiler made a chronological summary to show how it got the current status of the litigation and when it will end. Safety pin!

Where did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard meet?

The story began in 2009, while movie stars were shooting the movie Diary of a seducer. In fiction they played a couple and that chemistry passed through the filming because in 2011 artists started dating. The courtship lasted four years until the relationship went further and decided to get married in 2015.

When did the trouble between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard start?

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016 and also obtained a temporary restraining order after experiencing episodes of physical violence. The actress denounced that her ex-husband beat her under the influence of drugs. The Pirates of the Caribbean interpreter denied the charges and attributed the indictment to a strategy to get more money out of the divorce.

When did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard get divorced?

In August 2016, the couple broke up their marriage and reached an agreement on good terms. There they issued a joint statement where they assured that “there was never any attempt at physical or emotional harm”. Heard received seven million dollars for the separation and he assured that he was going to donate them, although it was never proven that he did. The Hollywood Reporter reported that a clause was added that It prevented either party from saying anything negative about the breakup.

Why did the problems between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard return?

In December 2018, Heard broke off the divorce engagement and wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post saying she was abused.. “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at the women who speak out.”he said although he did not name Depp.

Johnny Depp’s trial of Amber Heard for libel

The interpreter for Jack Sparrow replied to his ex-wife’s letter and stated that “She is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator”. In 2019, she filed a lawsuit for publicly defaming him and asked him for 50 million dollars as compensation. The lawsuit is still ongoing in the United States and is expected for a verdict this year.

Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against the Sun for defamation

The British newspaper The Sun published an article in 2018 calling him “wife abuser”. Depp understood it as slander and a trial that lasted three weeks began in July 2020. In his defense, the actor also accused Heard of having extramarital affairs with James Franco and Elon Musk. .

Johnny Depp loses lawsuit with The Sun

On November 2, 2020, the court ruled in favor of The Sun. Judge Nicol ruled that The Sun was correct in its rating because it found 12 separate incidents to justify calling it a “wife beater.” From there began a series of cross accusations between the actors.

Johnny Depp is fired from Fantastic Animals

Faced with the contrary ruling in the trial against The Sun, Warner Bros decided to fire Depp from his next Fantastic Animals movie. Their career began to falter and the industry closed the doors to them. So far he has not gotten a new role to continue his career.

When does the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard end?

Currently, after several delays due to closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trial was scheduled to begin May 17 in Fairfax County in Virginia. Up to this point, both sides came up with different tactics: Heard asked Disney to provide information about her ex-husband’s conduct, and Depp asked Musk to testify as a witness. However, in February 2021 the date was postponed again to April 11, 2022.

Depp tried to appeal The Sun’s ruling

The American appealed the ruling in the trial against The Sun in March 2021, considering that not all the evidence was analyzed. However, a week later the UK High Court rejected the appeal request.