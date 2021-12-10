John Wick 4. Rina Sawayama to make acting debut alongside Keanu Reeves

Millennium Digital

British-Japanese singer Rina Sawayama, who last month released a moving new version of the song “Chosen Family” with the iconic Elton John, will debut as an actress with Keanu reeves on John wick 4.

According to information from Deadline, the 30-year-old composer will star in the fourth installment of the story about the famous hitman, starred by the 56-year-old Canadian actor. The film is scheduled to premiere until May 27, 2022.

However, the aforementioned portal did not reveal more details about his role or the name of his character. The only thing that is known is that John Wick: Chapter 4 is created from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and is directed Chad Stahelski, director of the three previous films.

“I am very happy to have Fight on board for make your film debut in John wick 4. He is an incredible talent who will bring a lot to the film, “said aforementioned filmmaker Chad Stahelski.

Who is Rina Sawayama?

Is a singer-songwriter and model Born in Japan, but raised since she was little in London. In April of last year he released SAWAYAMA, her debut album. In his debut criticizes capitalism in “XS” and talks about very intimate topics such as family problems she went through when her father abandoned her and her mother in “Kawasaka Sad”.

Also, in the songs “STFU!” and “Who’s Gonna Save U Now?” talk about him racism and harassment you have received. As for the sound, The 30-year-old artist offers songs focused on pop with a bit of dubstep, house and even nu metal, remembering at times Lady Gaga, Amy Lee from Evanescence and Linkin Park.

