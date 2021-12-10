John Goodman, star of films like ‘The Flintstones’, loses 90 kilos and is unrecognizable

Several celebrities have decided to overturn their old habits, and drastically change their appearance by losing weight: Adele, Rebel Wilson, Chris Pratt and Alberto Chicote, have been just some of them.

But there is a case that has surprised all of Hollywood, since the protagonist of this story has lost 90 kilos, changing his appearance completely, to the point of being unrecognizable.

He is John Goodman, American actor, famous for playing Peter Flintstone in the famous 1994 movie, ‘The Flintstones’, based on the famous Hanna-Barbera Productions cartoon series. After a successful career of more than forty years, the actor has become one of Hollywood’s favorites, given that his personality and charisma have earned him a place of honor in the world of entertainment.

Goodman flaunted his new figure while attending the premiere of “The Freak Brothers” on December 6. His appearance surprised all attendees, since he has lost a considerable amount of weight, almost 100 kilos to be exact.

The actor, who was characterized by his robust appearance (very similar to that of the character of Pedro Flintstone) decided to change his lifestyle and choose healthier habits. “I would get sick and get tired of looking in the mirror. I would spend the day eating. In the old days, I would change my habits for three months, lose 30 kilos, and then go back to my old habits,” Goodman explained in an interview for ‘ ABC ‘.

Over 10 years ago, the actor decided to hire a personal trainer to help him with his exercise routines, and he also stopped drinking alcohol, a habit that had kept him in a constant vicious cycle for more than three decades. In addition, he opted for an organic diet, low in sugar, free of ultra-processed products, choosing fresh fish, vegetables, fruits and extra virgin olive oil as his favorite foods.

The 69-year-old American hired Mackie Shilstone as his personal trainer. He helped him incorporate exercise into his life, while encouraging him to put excuses aside, since the actor indicated that he could not perform high-impact exercises because he suffers from arthritis in his knees and that limited his movement. Shilstone created a low-impact exercise-based workout routine to prevent joint damage. Currently, the actor walks 10,000 steps a day, does boxing and various cardiovascular exercises for six days a week.

The protagonist of “Roseanne” went from weighing 180 kilos to less than 100 kilos, without a doubt, an impressive change. The actor indicated that the main reason for his weight loss is that “I wanted to live a better life”, taking into account that obesity can cause innumerable health problems that can be aggravated if they do not take action on the matter in time. The actor became aware of this and wanted to improve his health and physical appearance.