Joaquín Reyes is Rihanna: “Asap Rocky and I are expecting a boy, he will be called Lil Pump Junior Prince King Paris”

She is considered the most influential artist of the 21st century! The spirit of Rihanna She invades the body of Joaquín Reyes to tell us how she feels after being named a national heroine in her native Barbados. “I recommend them, they are beautiful islands, now on the long bridge we have a medieval party, I am going to give the proclamation, but I am going to give it from behind because in reality the proclamation is given by the ass”, says the singer of umbrella. “Now in Halcón Viajes there is an offer, I recommend it,” he adds.

The old town, the rock art … Rihanna tells us about the benefits of Barbados, but the gossips say that she has never been very interested in the country. Does she play cricket, one of the most popular sports there? “The cricket fights are tremendous, they say insults like ‘malechor’, they mount some … As he is British we have a lot of influence,” says the young woman, who has coincided with Prince Charles in the ceremony. “He’s great, he exudes masculinity, he hooked up with Camila, she was dancingThey were full, then we went to an after party and everything, “he confesses about the post-tribute party.

The controversial “with hole in the ass” pajamas

The singer is very focused on her role as a businesswoman and for five years she has not released an album or new music, she has only launched a collaboration. Also, some garment of your brand Savage X Fenty has caused a bit of controversy, like his pants with hole in the rump. “The ass is the one that regulates body temperature, especially in racialized people “, says the artist, who assures that hers” absorbs the light by day and at night releases it. “” My ass is luminous, like a Gusiluz, so when Asap Rocky comes he orients himself ” , He says.

“My pajamas with a hole pay tribute to the working class”, explains about this questioned model, which turns out to be inspired by an insurance plumber that he went to his house to do a repair. “I am very communist, I smoke a joint and I start to think about that,” he clarifies.

Rihanna, pregnant?

His appearance at the Barbados event made many think of a possible pregnancy of the artist, something that neither the protagonist nor her partner had confirmed … Until now! “Asap and I are expecting a boy, We already have stuffed animals with thongs in the crib, and someone to search it because the child has to know what the street is, “he reveals.

The name has not yet been decided, but both parents want it to be current. “We have thought about symbols, but Lil we are going to make sure, that it takes a lot, then a Junior is also going to have, mixed with some capital, “he assures. That is, it would be something like … Lil Pump Junior Prince King Paris? My God, the one that can be rolled in that baptism!

Joaquín Reyes as Rihanna

