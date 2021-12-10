Jennifer Lawrence’s false tooth in her new movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ | Famous

The actress who rose to fame for her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’, took time away from the movies, but now he returns in the Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up’.

In the plot of the tape, Jennifer Lawrence plays an astronomer who, together with her teacher played by Leonardo Dicaprio, discovers an asteroid that is about to collide with Earth. However, by wanting to alert the world and the government, no one takes them seriously.

Director’s tape Adam McKay It arrives on Netflix on December 24, but for Lawrence the filming was one of the most anecdotes and challenges in his career.

Jennifer Lawrence and her CGI fake tooth

The ‘Joy’ actress confessed to Yahoo! in an interview he did a scene high with Meryl streepBut that wasn’t the only or the most embarrassing thing that happened on set.

On the program ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, He said that the teeth seen on the film are not entirely his, as one of the teeth is false and was computer generated (CGI) in post production.

The actress said that at the beginning of the recordings she lost a tooth when she bit into something hard, but because they were recording during the pandemic, Netflix’s protocols to avoid contagion prohibited them from going anywhere other than the recordings.

“And I lost a tooth, like, very early in the filming… it was eating a lollipop, it was really very stupid. It was a dental veneer. But if anyone knows what is under the veneers, it is much worse, it is like a pointed fang. So, I lost it and couldn’t go to the dentist due to COVID, so they made my tooth on the computer. “

Jennifer’s other accidents

But in addition to recording the entire tape without a tooth, the ‘X-Men: First Class’ actress also said that she had problems with a piercing that her character used and several times she ended up passing it to her throat.

Since Kate in the film has a jovial and rebellious look, she wears an earring on her nose. The filming used metal pieces, but the problem was that they could be separated and the actress ended up inhaling the piece.

In addition to the surprise at accidentally swallowing the pieces, Lawrence a piercieng had an immediate reaction and spat them out. He confessed that he spat at DiCaprio several times between scenes.

This is not the first time that the actress has an accident for her films. Check out this video of when he dislocated his finger: