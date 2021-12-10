Jennifer Aniston returns wearing her freshness at 52: Dazzle with a mini top in a photo shoot

As if time did not pass, Jennifer Aniston reappears on the cover of the magazine Hollywood Reporter with an unalterable beauty, with which she confirms that she is still one of the most beautiful actresses in the film industry. She claims feminine power, while introspecting her life.

The protagonist of “Friends” and “The Morning Show” knows how to disconnect from the media madness and, in the interview for the American medium, spoke about how much the recent meeting with her old friends from the series in which she incarnated affected her Rachel, because “traveling to the past is difficult,” he recalled having to reconnect with the memories.

Once again, Brad Pitt’s ex shows how he survived the confinement of the pandemic enjoying his company, while trying to fight for his mental health while maintaining the balance of living semi disconnected from reality.

Jennifer Aniston’s sensual session

Mentioning the effect that social media has and in which she finally succumbed to “external pressure” by joining Instagram in October 2019, the actress stated with great concern about “why is there such a cruel streak in society”, for what is asked with “what are they excited” the so-called trolls or haters.

With sensual photos, Jennifer Aniston shone in front of the camera always so fresh and with well-groomed skin, and reaffirms the care to maintain that enviable youthful appearance that seems to be her best kept secret.

To their 52 years, will soon be back on the big screen with the sequel to the film “Murder Mystery” with his friend Adam Sandler. She looks real and slips off her sandals for a real break, displaying her toned legs in a black dress, surrounded by a large flower arrangement.

With the same design, but standing with her back to the city, she exhibits the transparency of a pleated skirt for a shot in which her iconic knight steals the limelight.

And if we talk about the cover of Hollywood Reporter, she took the best smile of the actress in a production mostly in black and white, in which she shows her beauty in a halo of immense happiness, looking very beautiful with a mini top that she discovers her flat abdomen, while being made up.

In another graphic, Jennifer unfolds her body on a large gray sofa in which her “total white” outfit by Fendi stands out, a set of palazzo-style trousers at the waist and the fine bra over which her blonde locks fall.

Its fine accessories elevate its elegance, with a matching velvet Maison Michele hat and a Saint Laurent charm necklace, complete with Cartier watch and rings.

Glamor is present when she walks with that same outfit on a balcony with her distant gaze, revealing her sensual combination to the fullest.

