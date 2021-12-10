Jennifer Aniston reminded us of the classic way to wear boots with a dress

Jennifer Aniston resorted to one of the most irresistible combinations of the season: wearing high boots with dress, in Christmas version. The celebrity had a special participation in the TV series ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’, wearing a style that is ideal for these days when we look to see ourselves dressed up to go to the office or go to an appointment.

The protagonist of series and movies, Jennifer Aniston, chose for its presentation a timeless design in black that echoed in its waders, that came just below the knee. It’s about two wardrobe basics that go beyond the barriers of time and that according to the accessories with which we style, they can be worn at any time of the year.

Jennifer Aniston is pure inspiration to wear a dress with high boots











© Getty Images.

Jennifer Aniston at ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’.





The Jennifer Aniston style is characterized by its timeless elegance, something that gets through minimalist looks. The pieces that make up the style blend harmoniously, as he demonstrated when he combined a sleeveless black dress, which had a row of buttons to the center. Below is a pale pink shirt, a silhouette with puffed sleeves and prominent ruffles at the neckline.

She complemented the dress with black high boots, which reach below the knees. As she usually does, her blonde hair was styled with line in the middle and wide waves from medium to ends, to give movement to your cut that looks long layered, in this way it achieves a natural and casual touch. In front of the screen, Jennifer Aniston had the opportunity to wink at ‘Friends‘, pronouncing the phrase ‘I’ll be there for you‘ (I’ll be there for you).

As we well know, boots They are a basic of our wardrobe that can end up giving that special stamp to a combination, especially if they are high and we use them favorably. If we choose a shoe design As the by Jennifer Aniston, high-heeled and in black, we can ensure endless combinations in ruffled garments, all kinds of patterns or woven designs.

Although it is a sober combination, it is good to remember that the trends to wear high boots this autumn-winter 2021, is not limited to this and there will be possibilities also for looks vibrant and colorful that lift our spirits. Alexandre Vauthier resorts to golden boots in white dresses, as well as Victoria Veckham in silver with a design of print floral. The possibilities are endless and the time to use them is now.