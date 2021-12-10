Jennifer Aniston raises the temperature with an incredible photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston, in addition to being an excellent actress, is a comedian, director and film producer. In the 1990s, she gained worldwide recognition playing Rachel Green, one of the most beloved characters on the American series, Friends. The actress is currently having one of her best moments on a professional level with her role in Morning Show. This reason means that there is no need for her to change her sentimental or family situation. All this in the context of the fact that one of the criticisms made of her is because she did not have or plans to have children, with so many couples with whom she was linked.

Not even being one of the most powerful women in world cinema, does she get rid of haters and rumors that badly hinder her harmony. For decades, the media has speculated on the personal life of Jennifer Aniston. This, especially, since she began her romance with Brad Pitt in 1998, with whom she later married and formed the most iconic couple in the world. Then in 2005 the curtain fell.

Next February, she will be celebrating her 53 years and the possibility of fulfilling the dream that fans and the press had: to see her being a mother seems distant. Few people took into account that perhaps the actress herself has never wanted to have children. The closest she was is when her character in Friends becomes pregnant, generating the curiosity that perhaps it was the actress who was in the sweet waiting. In 2016, when this episode was given, Aniston denied the rumors: “I’m not pregnant, what I am is fed up.”

It doesn’t matter what the press wants, Brad Pitt’s ex goes through dreamed moments and shows it daily on her social networks. Now, she did it with a post that looks happy, beautiful and belying her age, with different outfits, both white and black, with accessories or sober. Everything looks good, in what was a film photo shoot.

Jennifer Aniston production for The Hollywood Reporter. Source: Instagram Jennifer Aniston

The posting of Jennifer It has five photographs, which won the applause and praise of the world. Her followers support her with millions of likes and hundreds of beautiful comments that keep her career on the rise.