Javier Bardem talks about the pain over the death of his mother, Pilar Bardem

Javier Bardem is in a splendid professional moment, both in Spain and in the United States. Here he opts for the Goya as best actor for ‘El buen patron’, in which he has been under the command of his great friend Fernando León, and in America he has just premiered ‘Being the Ricardos’. It was in this context that he spoke of the death of his mother, Pilar Bardem, which was a very hard blow for him and his entire family.

“It was the year my mother died. And that has been very difficult, she was a person that I have loved all my life and I will miss, and somehow she is present at a very deep level. We saw each other a lot and constantly, “he said.

In full publicity machinery, he occupies the cover of ‘People in Spanish’, the Latin version of the bible of the American social chronicle, to which he has made these statements. In the article they emphasize that the chameleonic Spanish actor was more than ready to give life to the actor Desi Arnaz and his mythical musical number ‘Babalú’, because he had been preparing that key scene of the film with the percussionist of Cuban origin Walfredo Reyes Jr, as he himself has unveiled.

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, at the premiere in Los Angeles. (Reuters / Mario Anzuoni).

“I picked up the conga, I slung it over my shoulder and started playing it and playing it. I was so into it and I didn’t realize my fingertips were bleeding. I was into it and I wanted to do my best, and that. It led him to be playing with such ferocity because Desi was a person who had a lot of strength on stage, “said Bardem, who in Spain usually conscientiously prepares his roles with Juan Carlos Corazza.

For Bardem, it was a new interpretive challenge to star in this film with Nicole Kidman, with whom he has been promoting these days, in which the story of Arnaz and his wife is told, actress Lucille Ball, with whom he swept on television with the sitcom ‘I love Lucy’: “It is a role in which I was interested for several years because I was always very attracted to the figure of Desi and also to the wonderful comedy of ‘I love’ … After having tried to find an actor of Cuban origin or Cuban blood or Cuban family and for whatever reasons the director did not succeed, they called me, and of course I agreed knowing that I am going to approach the character with all due respect “, affirms the winner of an Oscar for ‘No Country for Old Men’, by the Coen brothers and based on the famous novel by Cormac McCarthy, about Arnaz, who among his greatest achievements is the fact that he invented the technique of engraving live an audience with three cameras, which have imitated later series such as ‘Seinfield’, ‘Friends’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Bardem, at the premiere of the film. (Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)

The film has been directed by Aaron Sorkin, who has been at the forefront of titles such as ‘Moneyball’ and ‘Steve Jobs’, hits theaters this December 10 and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video on the 21 of this month. It tells of a week in the life of Arnaz and Ball, and through a flashback the life of the couple, who created Desilu Productions, is recreated and the problems they went through not only in professional terms but also due to Arnaz’s infidelities, as well as how It was his relationship with other co-stars, such as Vivian Vance, played by Nina Arianda, and William Frawley, played by JK Simmons, who won an Oscar for ‘Whiplash’ in 2015.

Bardem spoke about the essence of the film and what its director intended to narrate: “What mattered to him were those human beings, the essences of those people who were the artists who created that mythical show and who had to go through a series of obstacles and very strong personal and professional conflicts to maintain his status, both marital and professional. He does not let a comma change from the script. I am a foreign actor playing a foreigner, and when I had a problem and a word and a That was not easy for Desi’s character, he was open to me changing it. ”

With Nicole Kidman, at the premiere in New York. (EFE / Jason Szenes)

The film was shot for 40 days and in the middle of the pandemic, which added certain difficulties that, however, have not played to the detriment of the final result: “We did not have time to rehearse, we had to jump into the pool without almost knowing each other and for that You need to trust that your partner will be there for you, to help, and that’s how it was. The important thing was to take care of yourself, take care of the other, not put yourself in any dangerous situation. possible loose “, has said the winner of six Goya awards, a Golden Globe, the award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival, a BAFTA, twice winner in Venice, and a Silver Shell from San Sebastián, among other recognitions. National and international.