Jane Campion On Screen Again – The Power of the Dog

In 1993, New Zealand-Australian filmmaker Jane Campion astonished the world with her beautiful and heartbreaking feature film. The piano, with impeccable photography by Stuart Dryburgh and a leading role soundtrack by the English musician Michael Nyman. One of the most applauded films at the Cannes Film Festival that same year and in the sixty-sixth installment of the Oscars, the also screenwriter also triumphed for an original script full of vital essence and dramatic depth, like the American actress Holly Hunter in the perhaps most demanded role of her extensive cinematographic career and the then child Anna Paquin who was a great revelation. Extraordinary New Zealand-Australian-French co-production, on the other hand it had the no less powerful interpretations of the also New Zealander Sam Neil and the North American Harvey Keitel, in a tense drama where Campion’s central theme is the brutally silenced freedom of a very sensitive and intelligent woman. Scottish woman from the late nineteenth century in New Zealand, who precisely through music and the piano manages to express what in her physical and emotional integrity has been ignominiously cut off.

In fact, Campion’s talent had already been noticed since his debut with the short Peel, a decade ago Palme d’Or at the aforementioned Cannes Film Festival, and with his first feature film Sweetie, which had also had a more than decent participation in other important international competitions. Attracted from the beginning to enter inhospitable physical and emotional territories, to penetrate the sensitivity of characters that are both abrupt and complex, The piano represented the confirmation of a stupendous filmmaker who here delves her fine scalpel into the labyrinth of a dark and tormented relationship, and in the center of this primitive place emerges, dominant and almost in the middle of nowhere, a beautiful and contrasting large white instrument that is the one that gives it its name –– refuge and voice of the deaf-mute protagonist––, in a similar stage of the real-marvelous Carpentierian that also inspired the great Werner Herzog when in his marvelous Fitzcarraldo suddenly bursts the sublime belcanto in the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

After other valuable but less atypical titles such as Portrait of a lady, based on the well-known novel of the same name by Henry James and with a wonderful hand-in-hand by Nicole Kidman and John Malkovich that once again puts to the test a director always capable of getting the best out of her actors, and of the intelligent setting Holy smoke again with an outstanding Keitel and a Kate Winslet already proving to be much more than a beautiful face, and other hardly well-accomplished period stories like Bright star revolving around the love story of poets John Keats and Fanny Brawne, Jane Campion has returned to the fore with her no less beautifully performed and poignant western dramatic The power of the dog (Australia, Canada, United States, New Zealand, United Kingdom, 2021).

Already in the era of the great co-productions of the now multi-million dollar platforms, and perhaps without the uniqueness of that multi-award-winning great film that has been cataloged among the best of its genre of all time, in The power of the dog Its experienced director returns to bet on another period story of extreme dramatic tension, with apparently ordinary characters, but who in their life transit break with the established and face a medium that is both rude and hostile, each with their own sack of secrets in tow. From a homonymous novel by Thomas Savage, and although there is no anecdote so touched by poetry as its obligatory reference The piano, the story is told and it unfolds here with solvency, with good judgment and perhaps a bit of a bizarre framework, especially towards the second half of the film, but with an imposing large photograph of Ari Wegner that amazes for its wonderful chiaroscuro, very much in the Flemish school and authentic paintings that resize the landscapes of a rudimentary and very conservative Montana from the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

With a no less dominant score by the gifted English multinstrumentalist and composer Jonny Greenwood who has known how to move halfway between rock and academic experimental music, The power of the dog tells the tense relationship of two wealthy brothers and contrasting in nature, shaken in their daily mediocrity by the arrival of a widow and her son who with their own secrets serve as catalysts to detonate other no less extreme revelations in the midst of those wild and rough environments that attract Campion so much. And if I insist, the story does not turn out to be as powerful as other previous ones by the filmmaker, instead it grows with the profession of a director who with plenty of talent leads the different sections of a task that she knows very well, once again dominant in the conduct of tests. actors who under his guidance manage to breastfeed. And if Jesse Plemons and the young Kodi Smit-Mckenzie get moments of great intensity, the greatest burden falls on a Benedict Cumberbatch who with personality recreates a complex baquero between rough and refined, but above all on a Kirsten Dunst who gives life to a tormented and dipsomaniac widow after whom she hardly recognizes herself –– of those beautiful figures who are not worried about losing form or style, such as the most beautiful Charlize Theron from Monsterby PattyJenkins–– for his formidable characterization.

Great production to which the one that reached the most complex of the pandemic, immobility and the closure of borders forced them to start and stop in New Zealand, with the need to change several actors who after a long road had to abandon the project for other commitments. Jane Campion has nevertheless obtained a splendid cinematographic document that honors her experience and prestige, and her participation in festivals has confirmed that its director not only moves like a fish in water in great projects of this magnitude, but also achieves also epoch-making films for telling solid human stories behind them and for their convincing workmanship.

