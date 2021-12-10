ITunes ranking in Spain: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, December 9

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

1. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

2. 2018: The Ultimate Test

Just before the 2018 CrossFit Games, the leadership team passed on a new indication, calling for a transformation of the sport. On the horizon of 2019 they planned major changes and the focus was now on making the 2018 Games the best.

3. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly … reducing their entire lives to a single day.

Four. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

5. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

6. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

7. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted away from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

8. Reminiscence

Nick Bannister, a private investigator who delves into the dark and seductive world of the past, helps his clients recover lost memories. It lives on the shores of the Miami coast, which is largely submerged under the sea. One day, his life changes when Mae, a new client, appears. Although Mae only comes to his office to find a lost object, it will turn into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister tries to find the reason for Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and, in the end, must answer the big question: How far would you go to cling to your loved ones?

9. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

10. Jungle cruise

Early 20th century. Frank is the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat that travels through the Amazon jungle. There, despite the dangers that the Amazon River has in store for them, Frank will take scientist Lily Houghton and her brother McGregor Houghton on his boat. Your mission will be to find a mystical tree that could have healing powers. Of course, their objective will not be easy and on their adventure they will find all kinds of difficulties, as well as a German expedition that is also looking for this tree with healing properties. This action-adventure comedy is based on the Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney’s amusement parks.

