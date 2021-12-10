“It’s rewarding”: Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind Rare Beauty

U.S-. In september of last year Selena Gomez He decided to gamble for an idea that he always had in his head, to create his own beauty line. But the artist did not simply want to have products in her name, but her interest was in helping people improve their quality of life, so she created Rare Beauty to bring out the natural characteristics of people and not alter them.

While he is showing his collection Rare Beauty Spring 2022, Gomez revealed what inspired her to create her beauty line. The artist explained how her philosophy of beauty evolved over the years and how the insecurities of the past inspired her to launch a brand that breaks “unrealistic standards of perfection.” The artist promoted new products like bronzers and blushes.

“I’ve been doing makeup since I was 7 years old, and I feel like that has bothered me. I had professionals doing my makeup and all of a sudden I looked 25 when I was 16 and it was crazy. And then I felt too young all the time… It just made me question my own beauty for what it was, ”she said. Gomez, who started his career in the children’s show Barney and his friends.

“I have been a victim of wanting to change my face, and I think the most rewarding part of creating this line is that we create a place for people who don’t necessarily want to do their work. They just want to accept who they are and what they have, and that was always very important, “he continued. Gomez. His idea was to support people who think that the looks promoted in most beauty campaigns are “unattainable.”

“It is a kind of mind, body and soul,” he said. Gomez about Rare Beauty. He also presented an education and advocacy campaign focused on providing more mental health services and financial support to schools in honor of the Mental Health Awareness Month. “That is why I wanted the brand to be there for girls and men and for those who feel that it is okay not to look like others,” he added.