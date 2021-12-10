It will carry out Social Welfare Christmas posadas in neighborhoods and delegations

Cove BC- Thursday, December 9, 2021.- As part of the activities of the Program “Christmas en tu Colonia “, the Government of Cove will make posadas in six colonies and in the Maneadero Delegation.

The director of Social Welfare, Eduardo Vega Zamora reported that the celebrations will take place in attention to families in vulnerable situations who reside in areas of the municipality that have various social problems.

He explained that vouchers for turkeys and Christmas dinners will be delivered at the inns, the latter – he specified – that to become effective, the beneficiaries must deliver documents that will be integrated into a file to support the granting of said social support.

He explained that gifts for children will also be given, piñatas will be broken, gifts of sweets and cake will be distributed; there will be music and contests for the audience to have a moment of healthy relaxation.

“Next December 21, we will benefit 100 older adults from the Casa del Abuelo ´La Amistad´, located in El Salitral, Maneadero lower part, with a Christmas inn,” he said.

Eduardo Vega pointed out that for more information on the activities and support that will be delivered through the Program “Christmas in your Colonia “, the interested population can contact the telephones 646 172 34 44 and 45, or consult the page: https://www.facebook.com/ WellbeingSocialEnsenada / .

Inn Calendar “Christmas in your colony “

Friday, December 10 Popular Extension 1989

Saturday December 11 Las Peñitas

Tuesday, December 14 La Joyita

Thursday December 16 Villas del Sol

Friday, December 17 Loma Linda

Sunday December 19 Ignacio Altamirano

Tuesday, December 21 Grandfather’s House ´La Amistad´

Thursday, December 23 Maneadero