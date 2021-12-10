It is necessary to read the book The Shining to understand the movie – Spoiler Time

It originally came to bookstores in the U.S the January 28, 1977. Today there are numerous reissues in dozens of languages ​​and the novel is sold around the world, being an instant reference not only among the best works of its author, but also a milestone in suspense narrative in contemporary world literature. We speak of course about The Shinning from Stephen King, that through its almost 600 pages takes us through family life Torrance and the unfortunate (not first) hotel incident Overlook. We must admit that the overwhelming majority know the story thanks to the film adaptation by Stanley kubrick in 1980, but it is important to note that the novel has transcended through a couple of generations already with great success and captivating, until today, to thousands of readers around the planet.

That is why, and taking advantage of the opportunity we had to read this work AGAIN (available in our region through Penguin Random House), that we tell you the reasons why it is MANDATORY to know the original story or –why not? – to revisit it after having enjoyed it a long time ago. Of course, we will try to measure ourselves in revealing all the differences between film, miniseries and book, in favor of not ruining fabulous elements that can only be experienced through the work of The master of terror, Stephen King.

The Torrance Family and the Evolution of John Daniel

Do youJohn daniel? And who is that? It is the real name of the protagonist, to start things. It is evident that one of the reasons that caused the most controversy among Kubrick Y King was the name change to Jack torrance, in clear reference to the actor that the filmmaker imposed for the leading role. It is true that Nicholson He was already a renowned and chilling actor, but to King He never liked that he showed himself to be an unbalanced person from scratch in the story, when in the book he is a man with his own dark past (alcoholism), but that at least at the beginning, he was a more or less normal person. The same thing happens with Wendy, that instead of being the haunting woman masterfully portrayed by Shelley duvall. In the book, Wendy She is a beautiful blonde woman, and she gets along wonderfully with John (Jack) at the beginning of the story. It is precisely this decline in their relationship as a family that is most disturbing in the book … leaving the supernatural aspects in the background as a narrative vehicle.

And the case of the little Danny… Well, in the book he is a 5-year-old boy (in the film he is seven. Something very peculiar is that Danny he is a genius child (knows many complicated words and loves Sesame Street)… While in the film, let’s say that he is a “normal” child who amuses himself with caricatures of Roadrunners. Something very peculiar is that Danny He KNOWS everything that is going to happen in the book, while in the film he gradually realizes things. In fact, he never bumps into the twins Grady that so many nightmares have given us, those of us who saw the movie.

Little big details …

And there are many, many more things. The employer-employee dynamic with John is of a man that is true, he was dismissed from teaching for his violent explosions, but he was already an employee of the hotel owners, who just because of his good ability recruit him for a task that he has already had tragic consequences. What could go wrong? The phrase “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy ”does not exist in the book, and in fact in the novel John he is writing a play, while in the film it is never clear what “his great work” is. Maybe it was never nothing!