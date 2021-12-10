it is cheaper than the normal edition

The day finally arrived ‘Halo Infinite’ It is available from yesterday, December 8 and we can already enjoy it on our Xbox consoles or even on PC and mobile devices. Of course, this title has a physical version.

The one that attracted the most attention is the special edition that includes a steelbook with game art instead of the traditional plastic box. This was launched with an official price of 1,499 pesos, but right now it has a small discount of 100 pesos, which leaves it at a total of 1,399 pesos.

The game is sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, it has next day delivery for those with an Amazon Prime subscription and free shipping for all users. Let us remember that this disc can be used both in the different versions of Xbox One as well as in Xbox Series X.

Multiplayer has been available for a few weeks now and this is free and you don’t need to have any subscription to enjoy it. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also enjoy all its content no additional cost.

