Is he leaving Marvel? Chris Hemsworth reveals his intentions with Thor

USA-. Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the mythical character played by Chris Hemsworth, ended its production recently and fans of Marvel they already wonder what will become of him in the future. With several of the main characters out of the Universe, such as Iron-Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, this is one of the few remaining originals.

Hemsworth he was a guest in The Morning Show, and with the recent news about the closure of the production, the actor was questioned about his future in the company, since Thor: Love and Thunder opens in July next year. It was also revealed that one of his colleagues, Tom holland, who plays Spider-man, has just signed a contract for three more films.

How many Spider-Mans has he done? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three, I’ve done six or seven Thors? ”He joked Hemsworth about Holland’s news. “So maybe. As long as they have me, I’ll show up. But I feel like I might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me, ”the actor continued. He played Thor for the first time 10 years ago, a film in which he co-starred Natalie Portman.

Drivers of The Today Show They said “absolutely no” to the theory that “that kind of enthusiasm might be waning” for him, to which Hemsworth He replied with a smile: “Thank you. However, that’s the Australian chain of support. Internationally, they might be saying, ‘Get rid of him. Get someone else, “joked the actor, who said goodbye to the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder by Instagram.

That’s a rundown of Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national no flex day so I thought this super chill photo was appropriate. The movie is going to be about bats – insanely funny and it might as well pull a heart or two. Much love, much thunder! Thank you to the entire cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Fasten your seatbelts, get ready and see you in theaters, “he wrote. Hemsworth.