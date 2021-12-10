invest savings to have returns

Mexico experiences at the end of the year the rate of inflation highest in two decades and as predicted by the deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) Jonathan Heath during the final two-month period of 2021 the consumer’s price index (IPC) you would go above the 7% level.

The phenomenon of inflation leads to the prices of products and services increase by making inputs more expensive in all sectors of the economy, and shifting inflated costs onto goods that consumers pay for.

The effect of inflation is that for the same money each time you have enough to buy fewer things, that before you could buy at that price. Mexico is experiencing a rise that exceeds twice the goal pursued by the Banxico, but in the world several countries face similar problems, so to prevent your savings from losing their purchasing power the best thing is to put that money to generate yields, that just by exceeding the inflation index already constitutes a good safeguard.

So that the money reaches you to acquire the same amount of things as in a previous moment, the money you have in the bank can be transferred to an account of investment, where you can play safe and with the least risk if you choose one of these options as a tool:

FIBERS. These financial products are a kind of trust that is dedicated to investment in mortgage matters, where Fibra Uno or FUNO is the most advisable to have the capital among several properties.

To make this kind of investment you need to use a mobile application such as GBM + or Grupo Actinver and invest your funds in various real estate.

Cetes 28 days. At system financial Cetes are the safest assets you can find in Mexico, which currently report a growth of 5.20%

Cetes 1 year. This variant of the previous assets reflects an increase of 6.48% within a year, so a significant part of the value of your savings will be saved.

Udibonos. In the Cetes portal you can also buy Udibonos, whose characteristic is that they are individual investments that are paid in Mexican pesos and whose quality is that they are designed to grow at the same rate as inflation, to keep your savings intact over time.

Each semester the returns are reflected at a fixed rate to which the profit or loss reported by the UDI is incorporated. For a three-year term, they offer inflation growth plus 2.40% of that index.

Gold. An old technique is to buy gold, only you do not have to buy it physically, because using digital tools such as the GBM + platform you can make the transaction at their brokerage house.

