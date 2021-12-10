Instagram responds to the campaign “we will plant a tree for each pet photo” after going viral

Instagram has responded to a viral campaign that promised to plant a tree every time someone shared a photo of their pet.

The post began as a sticker that became hugely popular on Monday. It promised “we’ll plant a tree for every pet photo” and included a dog emoji.

It quickly flew through Instagram stories as people shared pictures of their pets. Since then it has been shared by more than 4 million people.

However, it soon became clear that the sticker was not attributed to any campaign or organization, and that it did not seem likely that trees would actually be planted, let alone 4 million and counting.

Later, a company called PlantATreeCo took credit for the original publication. He claimed that he had started the sticker as a genuine campaign, but that within 10 minutes he realized that it was likely so popular that he could not fulfill the commitment to plant trees.

As soon as it was noticed, the company erased the sticker. But that just removed her name from it, rather than removing it from the site entirely.

That meant there was even less context now, and there was no way to check whether the trees were actually going to be planted or not.

Many Instagram users asked the company to plant some trees itself, given the large amount of participation the sticker had generated.

Now Instagram has said that the post demonstrated the power of its platform. But he has also distanced himself from him.

The ‘we’ll plant a tree for every pet photo’ trend shows the power of the Instagram community to raise awareness about important issues, “said a spokesperson.

“Like the rest of the threads on the ‘Add Yours’ sticker, it was started by an independent Instagram account, not by Instagram.”

Normally, Instagram stickers show the creator of the sticker “add yours” when a user clicks on it. But in some cases that doesn’t happen: the creator can delete its handle manually, or it will disappear automatically if the post is deleted or the account is made private.

Instagram indicated that it would be working on a way to make these situations clearer for its users.