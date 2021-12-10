Inflation, up 4% in 2022: FocusEconomics

The market consensus anticipates inflation of 4.1% for next year, a forecast that incorporates a third upward monthly adjustment from 3.9% estimated in October, according to information collected by the international consultancy FocusEconomics.

This forecast underscores that the market does not expect inflation to return next year to the 3% target or the allowable range of 2 to 4 percent.

In the detail of the information collected between 49 analysis groups and brokerages, it can be seen that there is heterogeneity between the forecasts of the analysts consulted, where the extreme is carried by Torino Capital, which projects an annual variation of 6.8% in the National Price Index Consumers in 2022, a third of the strategists consulted see it above 4.1 percent.

Meanwhile, 18 of the forecasts are for inflation within the target range, ranging from 3.4% estimated by Credit Agricole and Scotiabank to 4% expected by Credit Suisse, Fitch Solutions, IMEF, Invex, and JP Morgan.

As happens every year, FocusEconomics stopped presenting expectations for current year indicators since October. So the data for that month are the latest for 2021.

Thus, the market consensus in October, according to the firm, was left with a variation of annual inflation of 6% (which was exceeded with the November data) that incorporates nine consecutive monthly upward revisions, on an initial expectation that they had in 3.6% in January.

Based on the diagnoses of the 49 strategists interviewed by FocusEconomics, the consultancy explains that “inflation is expected to remain significantly above the target until the end of the year (…) and will continue to do so as monetary policy tightens.”

GDP forecast cut 2022

Regarding the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Mexico for 2022, the expectations are at 2.9%; a rate that reflects the first cut after five months of staying at 3 percent.

This average expectation is below the forecast adjusted by the International Monetary Fund, which is at 4%, and is also below the 4.1% projected by the federal government in its General Economic Policy Criteria.

The panelists who have the highest growth forecasts for Mexico for next year are those of Vector Casa de Bolsa, which anticipates a 4% increase in GDP.

Close to them, Barclays projects that a 3.6 percent advance can be achieved.

At the extreme of the expectations collected, there is the lowest GDP for 2022 that American Chamber Mexico has, estimating that it will achieve an advance of 1.8 percent.

