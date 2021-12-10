IMSS strengthens the Transfusion Medicine Committees; Blood Banks

Authorities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) informed mothers and fathers of pediatric cancer patients. On the various procedures for the process of collection, storage and transfer of blood components in the Blood Banks. This, in order to maintain self-sufficiency and maintain an adequate fractioning in its use.

A campaign for altruistic blood donation has been implemented throughout the country.

During the sixty-fifth meeting that was held virtually, Dr. Enrique López Aguilar, coordinator of Oncology Care. He explained that a campaign for the altruistic donation of blood has been implemented throughout the country. Where the results can generate many benefits for cancer patients.

He recalled that these patients constantly require blood transfusions and therefore. The call to the population to consolidate the supply of blood components, for the benefit of those who need it most.

In her speech, Dr. Karina Peñaflor Juárez, director of the Blood Bank of the National Medical Center (CMN) La Raza. He stressed that there is self-sufficiency to provide blood components in Mexico City and conurbation areas.

Transfusion Medicine Committees will be strengthened in hospitals

Peñaflor Juárez said that the Transfusion Medicine Committees in hospitals will be strengthened. As well as reinforcing altruistic donation campaigns, improving communication between Blood Banks and the transfusion service. In addition to having an adaptation to the specific method of work for the transfer of blood components.

For his part, Isaac Mejía Montes de Oca, head of the Division of Digital Services and Information for Digital Health Care. He explained that within the Blood Bank application the expansion of the second phase of the system is planned. Which will be updated and will provide improvements based on the analysis of the pre-donor questionnaire and the request for appointments on the website https://bancodesangre.imss.gob.mx

He added that during the month of November, 22,523 appointments were registered in the Blood Banks, 12,215 from CMN La Raza and 10,308 from CMN Siglo XXI. Of this total, 13,031 were men and 9,492 women.

In the last week 156 people registered to the platform

In follow-up to the registry of cancer patients, he reported that in the last week 156 people were registered on the platform and with this a total of 6,880 was reached. This represents 40 percent pediatric and 60 adults, who receive care in 57 IMSS hospitals, 15 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) and 42 Second Level hospitals.

In another vein, in monitoring and progress of medical units where care is provided to cancer patients, Dr. Rocío Cárdenas Navarrete, director of the CMN Siglo XXI Pediatric Hospital, explained that the care of complex patients is prioritized so that are attended by all the specialists that are required to optimize times.

In turn, Dr. Jesús Lagunas Muñoz, Medical Director of the General Hospital CMN La Raza, indicated that the training actions for the Nursing staff have been monitored, as well as the implementation of the “Golden Hour”.

At the same time, Dr. José Álvaro Parra Salazar, Medical Director of the Hospital de Especialidades de Puebla, explained that the accompaniment program is strengthened, opening of the apheresis service, training of nursing staff, maintenance of furniture and the process of blood donation.

