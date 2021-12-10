If you don’t have a streaming service, Google offers 300 free channels

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.12.2021 11:24:38





Subscription services have been increasing in terms of offer and also in costs, but Google took the initiative and advanced an alliance with Pluto TV so that users can access more than 300 free channels live television.

On the official blog of Google It is detailed that the free content can be accessed through Chromecast, Smart TVs with Google tv and mobile devices that have the operating system of Android.

If you want to enjoy this benefit, you must enter the page of Google tv and then click on the ‘live’ tab to view the programs that are being broadcast.

In addition to the offer of Google and Pluto TV, users of Google tv they will be able to enter for six months for free to Peacock Premium, featuring movies, exclusive, hit, original shows Wwe, sports and live broadcasts.

The service will be available at USA, after an investigation found that the 67 percent of television transmitters showed worried how much they will have to pay for a transmission in the future.

The Pluto TV platform is an OTT in streaming That operates ViacomCBS Streaming, which has been operating ViacomCBS since the beginning of 2019.