I lack rhythm on one lap, but in the race we look good

The final great challenge between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen started off a bit calm, with both drivers exchanging first position in the two training sessions of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of Formula 1 2021.

At the end of the first day of training at the Yas Marina circuit, the feeling was that the two contenders for the title and their respective teams were saving their best cards, without wanting to show their true potential to try to delay as much as possible any reaction from the rival. .

The fastest at the end was the pilot of Mercedes, who in the qualifying simulation got six tenths from his rival of Red bull, who was the fastest in the first practice of the day.

On the other hand, the Dutchman seemed to feel particularly comfortable going into race simulation, showing a really interesting pace on the soft tires. However, even here a direct comparison could not be made, as the seven-time world champion worked on medium tires.

In such a climate, it was almost inevitable that he would not be too open during interviews, although Verstappen at least admitted that he is currently lacking in finding some rhythm heading into Saturday’s qualifying.

“We are still learning and trying to solve some things, but it is clear that in dry runs it has not gone as planned, we lack a bit of rhythm,” said Verstappen in the television pool before saying that he was more happy with high fuel load simulations.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

“I think in the long runs we have been a bit more competitive and obviously that’s important too,” said Max.

For the 2021 edition, the Yas Marina circuit underwent modifications with the intention of favoring overtaking.

Although on paper the changes to the track seem to smile at the characteristics of the Mercedes, especially those of Turn 5 and Turn 9, the Red Bull driver seems to have enjoyed the changes, which have made the Yas Marina track be faster and smoother.

“I think they have made the track a bit more fun in terms of driving. In general, the faster corners are more fun. Especially the last sector was very tight. It still is, but at least the radius of the corners is rounder. I think they are positive changes ”, concluded the pilot.