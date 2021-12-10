“I had been looking for a film about the climate crisis for decades”: Leonardo DiCaprio

THE ANGELS. (EUROPA PRESS) -Leonardo DiCaprio stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t Look Up,” a political satire directed by Adam McKay. The film, which opens this Friday, December 10 in selected theaters, will arrive on December 24 on Netflix.

DiCaprio and Lawrence play two astronomers who go on a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. “I love the way Adam portrayed these two very different characters. Jen’s [Lawrence] he is tremendously honest, like a kind of Greta Thunberg, and mine tries to play within the system, “said the Oscar winner for ‘The Revenant’

Of his character, DiCaprio, an environmental activist and United Nations Messenger of Peace for climate change, also highlighted from his character “his truthfulness about how we are so tremendously distant from the truth today.” “And then, of course, COVID arrived and a new scientific discussion was opened. It is a very important film at this particular moment,” said the actor in a virtual meeting with various media, including CulturaOcio.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s concern about the climate crisis that he was wanting to address in the cinema beyond the documentary genre is well known, an opportunity that has given him the satirical approach to the Apocalypse of ‘Don’t look up’. The interpreter has spent years on the front lines of the battle against climate change and working to raise awareness about global warming.

“Well, I’ve been looking for a movie on this topic for decades. This is a problem where everyone thinks, ‘How can we make a difference? How can we contribute to the cause?’ Adam cracked the code with this one. narrative. You can draw a lot of common ground between this story and the climate crisis. I think that’s probably the most important topic we could talk about. And it takes artists like this to change the discourse, you know? To create conversation. Ha It was an honor to be a part of it, really, “says DiCaprio.

Climate change is precisely one of the problems that most worries Adam McKay, director and screenwriter of the film. His intention was to address such a serious subject from comedy. “We wanted to talk about the climate crisis, which is overwhelming and possibly the greatest threat to life in human history, and we felt that it could almost be like an animal attacking you. It is overwhelming, but if you are able to laugh, it means that you have some distance, and I think it is something really important. You can feel urgency, sadness or a sense of defeat while you have a sense of humor at the same time, “said the director.

Nobody cares about the end of the world

In “Don’t Look Up,” Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an astonishing discovery: There is an orbiting comet in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares.

Seemingly warning humanity about a planet-killer the size of Everest is awkward. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

With only six months left until the comet’s impact, managing the news stream and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up ?!

DiCaprio is thrilled to play Professor Randall Mindy in the film, and wants to highlight the importance of the scientific community today. “Of course they are listened to. Adam created this film about the climate crisis, but he gave it a sense of urgency by making it about a comet that is going to hit Earth in six months and how science has become politicized. I am thankful that playing a character who draws on many of the people in the scientific community that I have met and in particular climate scientists who have been trying to convey the urgency of this issue while feeling like they are doomed to the last page of newspapers. ” the actor points out.

Frontline names like Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett and Tomer Sisley round out the cast of the film that will premiere Christmas Eve on Netflix.