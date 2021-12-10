“I had been looking for a film about the climate crisis for decades”: Leonardo DiCaprio

THE ANGELS. (EUROPA PRESS) -Leonardo DiCaprio stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t Look Up,” a political satire directed by Adam McKay. The film, which opens this Friday, December 10 in selected theaters, will arrive on December 24 on Netflix.

DiCaprio and Lawrence play two astronomers who go on a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. “I love the way Adam portrayed these two very different characters. Jen’s [Lawrence] he is tremendously honest, like a kind of Greta Thunberg, and mine tries to play within the system, “said the Oscar winner for ‘The Revenant’

Of his character, DiCaprio, an environmental activist and United Nations Messenger of Peace for climate change, also highlighted from his character “his truthfulness about how we are so tremendously distant from the truth today.” “And then, of course, COVID arrived and a new scientific discussion was opened. It is a very important film at this particular moment,” said the actor in a virtual meeting with various media, including CulturaOcio.

