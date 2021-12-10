How would the Eighth Finals of the Champions League be played if it imitated the Liga MX format?

ESPN imagines how the Champions League crosses would be, if the teams with the most points faced those classified at the bottom of that category

On Monday, December 13, the draw for the Champions League Round of 16 will be held and the fans are eager to know the crossovers that will take place in the next round with the majority of the European great powers qualified.

The teams that finished the Group Stage in first place in their sector will act as seeded players, so the second leg of the Round of 16 will be played at their stadium.. It should be noted that, as in the Europa League, teams from the same confederation will not be able to face each other in this instance.

Champions League Trophy Alexander Hassenstein – UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images

Nevertheless, The Eighth Finals of the Champions League would be completely different if UEFA decided to implement a format similar to that used by competitions such as Liga MX or Copa América, tournaments where the teams with the most points face those with the fewest units.

Bayern Munich vs. Atlético de Madrid

The Bavarian team was the most outstanding team in the Group Stage with 18 points and registering the best goal difference. Munich’s rival would be Atlético de Madrid, a squad that added only 7 units and made it to the round of 16 on the last day.

Ajax vs. Benfica

Mexican Edson Álvarez’s Ajax put up great performances in the group stage and many fans consider the Dutch team to be a serious title contender after winning all their matches. The Amsterdam team would face Benfica, who added a point more than Barcelona and managed to advance to the next round.

Liverpool vs. Sporting

The Reds also won all their matches in the Group Stage and are once again one of the favorite clubs to win the ‘Orejona’. Klopp’s squad would face Sporting, a team that would be very ‘accessible’ for the whole of the Premier League.

Real Madrid vs. Salzburg

The Merengues finished in the first place of their group after achieving a resounding victory against Inter Milan on the last day. Madrid, like Liverpool, would have a serious ‘simple’ against Salzburg, a team that added 10 units.

Juventus vs. Inter de Milan

This Italian clash would be one of the most attractive dishes of the round of 16 due to the important rivalry that exists between both clubs. The Juventus squad finished the first stage with 15 points while Inter Milan added 10 points.

Chelsea vs. Villarreal

The reigning European champions lost first place in their group after drawing against Zenit on the last date. Stamford Bride’s squad finished with 13 points and would face the ‘Yellow Submarine’, who also sealed their ticket on matchday six after defeating Atalanta in an exciting match.

Manchester City vs. Lille

The team led by Pep Guardiola had two setbacks during the Group Stage but still managed to finish first in their sector with 12 units. The English squad would face Lille, who also finished the first stage as first place in their group but with 11 points.

PSG vs. Manchester United

Without a doubt, this confrontation would be the most attractive clash of the Eighth Final with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the main protagonists. PSG and Manchester United finished the first round with 11 points with the Paris team posting better goal difference.