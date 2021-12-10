How precision medicine can improve the approach to advanced prostate cancer

MADRID, 30 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Dr. Federico Rojo, a pathologist at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital in Madrid, defends the application of precision medicine to treat patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Specifically, it explains that the analysis of new biomarkers could, in the future, determine the choice of treatment based on the individual molecular profile of each tumor and each patient with this pathology.

Alterations or mutations in the genes involved in the DNA repair pathway are one of the main alterations present in prostate cancer, the most common among men in Spain. “In prostate cancer, it is essential to know these mutations in order to establish the best possible approach, since they influence the prognosis and treatment of the disease,” continues Dr. Rojo.

EARLY DIAGNOSIS AND MULTIDISCIPLINARY APPROACH

Currently, in prostate cancer, an increasing number of cases are detected in earlier stages of the disease. Thanks to diagnostic and therapeutic improvements, patient survival is increasing.

However, according to the specialists, there is still “a lot of awareness-raising work to be done to detect tumors in the initial stages and with a better prognosis.” In the words of Dr. Carmen González Enguita, head of the Urology Service at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital in Madrid, “the early diagnosis of prostate cancer allows us to treat it in time, something that undoubtedly facilitates the good prognosis of the disease”.

For this reason, he adds, it is “essential” to go for a urological assessment of prostate health from 45-50 years of age. “This is as simple as a prostate examination and a blood test (PSA). However, there are still many men who delay going to the Urology office due to the taboos associated with this pathology,” he indicated.

In addition, patient associations, such as the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (GEPAC), identify the establishment of objectives and coordination from the different specialties as another of the opportunities for improvement within the approach to the disease.

Thus, Marcos Martínez, manager of the association, affirms that “the treatment of the disease, from a multidisciplinary perspective that ensures the participation of expert professionals, providing information, allows the patient to participate in making consensual decisions, since these decisions are going to have a major impact on your quality of life. “

In this regard, María Victoria Tornamira, medical director of Oncology at MSD in Spain, affirms that “the involvement of all specialists, from the family doctor to the pathologist, urologist and oncologist in the different phases of the disease, can represent a a new reality for patients, thanks to a multidisciplinary and individualized care according to their characteristics and tumor profile, achieving the greatest benefit for each patient “.

For her part, the director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access of AstraZeneca Spain, Marta Moreno, explains that “together with the multidisciplinary approach, precision medicine is completely changing the oncology landscape”. In prostate cancer, he stresses, “knowing the disease better allows specialists to establish individualized treatment routes that are key to improving the prognosis and quality of life of these patients.”

CASTRATION RESISTANT METASTATIC PROSTATE CANCER (CPRCM)

About 10 percent of prostate cancer patients present with metastasis, and about 25 percent of those diagnosed with localized disease may relapse.

“Virtually all patients with advanced prostate cancer sooner or later develop resistance to treatment after an average exposure of two years, evolving to castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), which implies a worse prognosis”, explains Dr. Javier Puente, medical oncologist at the San Carlos University Clinic Hospital in Madrid.

In the context of CRPC, two large groups of patients are distinguished. Patients with CRPC without metastasis, that is, those with localized or locally advanced prostate cancer, whose cancer has evolved in such a way that it is resistant to traditional castration. 33 percent of these will develop resistance in the next 2 years and more than half in a 3-year period.

The other large subgroup are those patients with resistance to castration accompanied by metastasis (mCRPC). This group is the largest and is accompanied by the worst survival results. “The development of prostate cancer is often promoted by male sex hormones called androgens, including testosterone. In patients with mCRPC, prostate cancer grows and spreads to other parts of the body,” continues this expert.

Despite the increase in the number of therapies available for men with mCRPC, 5-year survival remains low (31%), especially when compared to the 5-year overall survival rate for prostate cancer overall (85%). ). Therefore, prolonging said survival is one of the key goals of treatment.