How much should the team that wants to take Larcamón del Puebla pay? – David Medrano

ARMORED

A couple of teams approached Nicolás Larcamón seeking to hire him, but they could not since the Argentine is armored by Puebla. At the time of renewing the strategist, La Franja established a termination clause of almost $ 900,000 to be able to terminate the contract. The interested parties were informed that in order to take the helmsman, it was necessary to finalize the commitment.

It should be mentioned that the same thing works if the camoteros want to fire Larcamón, since they will have to pay that amount, since the document indicates that any of the two parties that terminates the contract in advance will have to pay that money.

MADRUGAN

Gallos de Querétaro and Necaxa are the teams that have made the most incorporations for the next tournament. Queretanos have incorporated Fidel Martínez, Jonathan González and Jesús Godínez. None of the three started the tournament that is about to end with their respective teams.

Los Rayos, meanwhile, secured Dieter Villalpando, Ulises Cardona and ‘Mago’ Valdivia, in addition to closing Chilean Angelo Araos.

Bravos de Juárez added Cándido Ramírez and Brazilian Anderson Leitte. The three teams will seek to avoid paying the fine for finishing in the last three places of the percentage table and will fight with Xolos, Toluca, San Luis and Mazatlán.

GOOD AND BAD

The ratification of the return to promotion next year generated feelings in the Expansion League clubs. The first is of joy for the possibility of being able to go up to the First Division, the second is of concern because with the activation of the promotion the subsidy of 20 million pesos per year will automatically be withdrawn from the 12 surviving clubs of the First A.

Today most of these institutions are supported by the money that the MX League grants them, but from next year they will no longer have that help and all teams will have to be self-sufficient and, if they want to fight for promotion, they will have to pass the certification, which entails other types of expenses.

