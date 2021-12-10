How many million dollars are Jennifer Lopez curves worth

Most celebrities like Jennifer Lopez They are worth millions of dollars, so it makes sense for them to take out policies to insure their assets in the event of a disaster. However, something we do not think about is that, many times, it is not “things” that make them earn millions.

The talent of JLo It is indisputable but her body is also a fundamental part of this artist. That’s why, it is rumored, she secured the most striking part of her body for millions of dollars: her curves.

Jennifer Lopez secured her booty?

The booty of Jennifer Lopez they are one of the most flattered parts of your body. She knows they have been a critical part in establishing her image as one of the sexiest women in Hollywood. That’s why they say insured her ass for $ 27 million.

Although that rumor dragged on for many years, Lopez denied it in an appearance on James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke. She told the charming host: “That is not true”.

However, it seems that the rumor didn’t insult her too much and she found a way to laugh at it. She joked on the show about what the point of such an insurance policy would be. “Is something wrong? Does it disappear? Does someone steal it? ”, he asked rhetorically.

The final answer: No, Jennifer Lopez does not have her butt insured, much less for $ 27 million.

Source: Instagram @jlo

Celebrities who really have body parts insured

Dolly Parton has her breast implants insured for $ 300,000 each. While former Playboy playmate Holly Madison insured that same body part for $ 1 million.

It is also rumored that Julia Roberts has secured her smile at $ 30 million.

Some artists have had body parts insured for their ability to make music rather than aesthetics. For instance, the Rolling Stones guitarist, Keith Richards, has insured his string fingers for $ 1.6 million, and the rocker’s vocal chords Bruce springsteen they are insured for 6 million dollars.

It is not so strange that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez have the parts of your body insured, since they can be considered as work tools, because without them, they would not be able to continue billing as they have been doing so far.

What part of your body would you secure considering your talents?