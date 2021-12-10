How many million dollars are Jennifer Lopez curves worth

Most celebrities like Jennifer Lopez They are worth millions of dollars, so it makes sense for them to take out policies to insure their assets in the event of a disaster. However, something we do not think about is that, many times, it is not “things” that make them earn millions.

The talent of JLo It is indisputable but her body is also a fundamental part of this artist. That’s why, it is rumored, she secured the most striking part of her body for millions of dollars: her curves.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker