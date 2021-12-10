How about your 2021? – Latest News from Guatemala

I remember that at the end of last year many of us were urged to arrive in 2021, as if in a miraculous way everything would return to how it was before, to what we knew as “normal”. It did not happen that way. The only thing he gave us this year, which is nearing its end, was the impression that the situation has improved and the message that we must accept and embrace the “new normal”.

We already have the accelerated change in the film and television industry, where streaming platforms have begun to rule. And little by little, those that were mountains of content, at times become avalanches.

In this, which is my last column of the year, I share what impacted me the most about what I had the opportunity to see during 2021. Cheers!

The series: Mare of Easttown. I’ve been waiting for a sequence like this for a long time: real and painful characters, tangible stories and grounded sets. And, as on several occasions, Kate Winslet, perfect.

I saw it for fashion: The Squid Game. The episode of the five (or marbles) tore me apart. Are you not scared by the large number of children who saw this series?

Glad I saw you at the movies: Dune. A unique experience. It took me days to digest this movie monster, but I did. It is splendid.

Old series in which I found comfort: The Office (UK). I’ve seen it four times now, but this year it was the first with subtitles. And yes, I got to see it: She is stupider than I thought. I love her.

What is not your year, does not hurt you and makes you stronger.

What is not of your year, does not hurt you and makes you stronger: The Watchmen series, from HBO Max. An atrocity. This is an exceptional superhero series.

Eyes That Don’t See, Heart That Doesn’t Feel: The Netflix series Cowboy Bebop. Why play a series that is considered one of the best in history, in which miles away it is impossible to adapt the complexity of the characters, their movements in fights and the darkness in the stories with mixtures of pulp storytelling? , police, western and sci-fi, among others.

Duty, not pleasure: Black Widow. A great opportunity that was wasted. Third strike, you’re out.

Love hurts: Scenes from a Marriage. The wonderful performances of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain introduced us to the pain and confusion that separation from a marriage brings. As they sing in Blue Valentine: Why do we hurt those we love?

And the music scene of the year: Carey Mulligan, dressed as a sexy nurse, gets out of her car and walks towards a cabin where she will execute the final step of her revenge plan, while playing a string version of the song Toxic, by Britney Spears . This in the film A Promising Young Woman. Shady, but cute.

And in your case, dear reader, how about your 2021?