Hisui Voltorb is presented in this new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus: all the details – Nintenderos

After learning the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. This is an interesting round of detail that was offered today.

In this case, the information shows us Hisui Voltorb. Below you have the shared description:

Category: Sphere Pokémon

Types: Electric and Plant

Height: 0.5m

Weight: 13 kg This Pokémon has a spherical body. The wooden texture of its body and the hole in its head make it look similar to Hisui Poké Balls. This Pokémon is always in a good mood and is usually very friendly. When excited, it emits an electrical discharge through the hole in its head, electrocuting nearby humans and Pokémon.

And this is the trailer:

It has also been published a preview of a stop-motion animation. The full video will be offered as a 90-second short at 14:00 UTC on December 10, 2021 (in 15 hours):

『Pokémon LEGENDS ア ル セ ウ ス』 の 舞台 、 ヒ ス イ 地方 を 描 い た 約 90 秒 の ス ト ッ プ モ ー シ ョ ン ア ニ メ 「ヒ ス イ 小 噺」 が 公開 決定！

本 日 12 月 10 日 （金） 23 時 に 、 ポ ケ モ ン 公式 ツ イ ッ タ ー な ど で 公開 さ れ る よ。

物語 の 主 役 は 、 ヒ ス イ の す が た の ビ リ リ ダ マ！

お 楽 し み に！ https: //t.co/vf0rVZTGBf #PokemonLEGENDS pic.twitter.com/AGzy5C6rNG – ポ ケ モ ン 公式 ツ イ ッ タ ー (@Pokemon_cojp) December 9, 2021

We will have to be vigilant. What do you think about it? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of this premiere, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

