Hernán Drago’s double confused Guido Kaczka: “Tom Cruise?

He presented himself as Hernán’s double and Guido Kaczka was left with more doubts than certainties.

A participant like the double of Hernán Drago on Welcome Aboard, but Guido Kaczka needed help guessing who it was. The host of the El Trece program mistook him for a well-known actor.

The new game of similarities arouses all kinds of reactions in Welcome on board, the entertainment series that is broadcast every day, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., on the screen of El Trece. This Thursday, a contestant appeared on the show as twice as many Hernan Drago and it left Guido Kaczka with more doubts than certainties.

While the television presenter tried to reveal which character it was, he thought aloud: “Let’s see, let’s see, let’s see. Not Tom Cruise? No, it’s not Tom Cruise. Let’s see…”. Then he approached Valentina. “Could it be Maluma? It’s like an imitation of Maluma, ”she asked.

Given the refusal of the participant, Guido Kaczka consulted Francesca. “I don’t know, Hernán Drago I thought”she said doubtfully. “Whoops, when he looked at me,” Guido launched as if he had guessed the mystery. It was then that the driver called the model to pose next to the boy.

“No, I came back. Are you? ”He asked. “Hernán Drago”, assured the contestant. But the answer puzzled the driver, who kept looking at the screen trying to find a feature similar to the gallant.

“I don’t see anything,” said Kaczka, who then asked him to smile at the same time. “There it may be, let’s see. Let’s see, Drago smiled. No no no. Does everyone tell you? ”He inquired again. To which the double answered yes: “my family wrote me down.”

Francesca, who had guessed who it was, confessed that she could tell from the look. “When he entered he looked at me the way Hernán looks. They have the same look, but since I haven’t been hitting it lately, ”he explained.