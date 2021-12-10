Hema, Miniso’s Dutch rival, to invest $ 8 million in 2022 to open 20 stores

One year after opening its first store in Mexico, The Dutch chain Hema already has 11 branches in the country, however, for next year it will seek to continue with its expansion plans and invest around 10 million dollars to open 20 new units and reach 2025 with 250.

In an interview with Forbes Mexico, the CEO of the company, Enrique Guzmán Güereca, assured that, despite having entered the market in the middle of the pandemic, they have had good results and acceptance by consumers.

And, he stressed, a large part of the performance they have had is due to the value proposition that the company can deliver, where its values ​​are its main differentiation, such as the issue of sustainability, fair price, quality and Dutch design.

“For the following year we have already planned about 20 openings, with which we will close with a little more than 30 stores, probably 32, with a specific assortment where the most important thing is design and sustainability, although the goal for the closing of 2025 is to reach 200 stores, “he said.

Guzmán Güereca explained that they have been learning with the units they have inaugurated in order to later accelerate their growth, understand their customers, what they like, the categories that are sold the most.

“We have sought to learn to be able to accelerate later, we believe that this is the best way and not to open too many stores at once that later have to make many corrections, so the acceleration of openings will be in the following years, we also hope that it will already be a a little more normal situation for those who go to shopping centers, ”he said.

In this sense, he specified that in the 11 stores that have opened so far the investment is around 8 million dollars, while for the 20 units of 2022 they expect to exert about 10 million dollars.

“The cities we are in are in the Valley of Mexico, in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and also in Guadalajara, at least initially our way to open stores will be to start with the largest cities, fstill much to do in Mexico City, also in Guadalajara, we will surely continue in Monterrey, in Puebla and there are several locations that we are trying to close there and that we are keeping an eye on ”, he mentioned.

Later, he detailed, they will bet on medium-sized cities, since the company has several types of stores, the most important being the boutique in shopping centers, although they also have some stores within another store and those at the airport.

Regarding logistics problems worldwide, the CEO of Hema in Mexico stated that it has undoubtedly been a very important challenge for the company and the whole world, where the merchandise has been delayed on the one hand and costs a little more to bring,

So the way they have overcome this situation in satisfying their customers and seeking to have a correct supply was to increase their investment in Stock, that is, to have a greater inventory.

“The scheme of a store like ours should be in general terms of crossing when we receive the merchandise and there it would have to be directly to the stores, but we realized that if we do that we would surely have a lot of shortages in the stores for the matter. of transportation, so at the time it was decided to increase our stock capacity, so we have merchandise for each of the 4,000 items that we handle, we have a reserve in our distribution center ”.

The manager specified that while an important part of their products come from Asia, some others come from Europe and are looking for certain items, especially food, to manufacture them in Mexico with the conditions and specifications of their parent company.

