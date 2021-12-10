Health Department announces booster days with Pfizer for 16 and 17-year-olds

The objective is to increase protection in this sector of the population.

Carlos Mellado, Secretary of the Department of Health.

After receiving authorization by part of federal agencies to inoculate 16 and 17-year-olds with their booster dose against the coronavirus, through a statement the Secretary of the Department of Health (DS), Carlos Mellado López, announced that more than 900 providers are ready to continue the process of immunization on the island in order to provide additional protection to the population.

The approval comes in the face of the festive season and the emergence of variants that continue to spread rapidly. At this time, 16- and 17-year-olds who have previously received a Pfizer vaccine can receive the booster dose six months after completing the vaccine series.

“Currently, only 19.88 percent of the eligible population has their booster dose. Protection must be increased so as not to regress, and vaccines are tools that allow us to maintain control of the virus,” said the Secretary. At the moment, 537,889 people registered in the Puerto Rico Electronic Immunization System (PREIS) have been inoculated with the booster dose and in the 18 to 19 age group only 3,314 have the additional injection.

“We are all exposed to contagions, however, young people who mostly have a more active fraternization activity should be vaccinated and protected, not only for them, but for their grandparents, relatives and environment. We cannot lower our guard or stop follow preventive measures. Vaccination continues to be the best protection against COVID-19, “added Mellado López.

Initially, the booster doses were approved for professionals with greater exposure to the virus, people over 65 years of age, immunocompromised patients, and those over 18 years of age with chronic conditions.

Precisely, the Department will be carrying out the VacuTrulla, on December 17 at the Convention Center from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm to promote the booster dose vaccination. However, from today all people eligible to receive their booster vaccination can visit their nearest vaccination center. For more information you can call 787-709-4610.

With information from: Press Release.