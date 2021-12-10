Health: a high budget with many holes

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- Although the budget assigned to the health sector as a whole is historically the highest, with 794 billion pesos approved for 2022, largely due to the resources to attend the pandemic, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador exposed several weak points in the health system: investment in hospitals, care at the third level, the supply of medicines and universal coverage.

According to the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP), the greatest pressure on public finances comes from diseases of the third level of care, not covered by the IMSS-Bienestar. They are highly specialized and resolution hospitalization services, cardiovascular surgery, hemodialysis, computerized axial tomography, neurosurgery, laboratory tests and highly complex research, such as coronary angiography, radiotherapy and nuclear medicine studies.

According to CIEP, from 2016 to 2022, on average the IMSS-Bienestar program represented 2.1% of the Health Sector budget. For 2022 this program adds 23 thousand 690 million pesos, 9 thousand 578 million more than that of 2021 and 63.1% greater than that of 2020.

