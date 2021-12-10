Health: a high budget with many holes

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- Although the budget assigned to the health sector as a whole is historically the highest, with 794 billion pesos approved for 2022, largely due to the resources to attend the pandemic, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador exposed several weak points in the health system: investment in hospitals, care at the third level, the supply of medicines and universal coverage.

According to the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP), the greatest pressure on public finances comes from diseases of the third level of care, not covered by the IMSS-Bienestar. They are highly specialized and resolution hospitalization services, cardiovascular surgery, hemodialysis, computerized axial tomography, neurosurgery, laboratory tests and highly complex research, such as coronary angiography, radiotherapy and nuclear medicine studies.

Related news

According to CIEP, from 2016 to 2022, on average the IMSS-Bienestar program represented 2.1% of the Health Sector budget. For 2022 this program adds 23 thousand 690 million pesos, 9 thousand 578 million more than that of 2021 and 63.1% greater than that of 2020.

The same research center says that the IMSS-Bienestar has the lowest attendance rate among the main subsystems. In 2020, the attendance rate for this program was 10.3%, against 28.5% for the public system. From 2016 to 2018, the attention rate went from 18.3% to 21.5%; however, for both periods it is below the rest of the subsystems.

In 2020, the pandemic indirectly influenced the decline in pre-existing health services. In IMSS-Bienestar, consultations fell 27.6%, deliveries 1.2%, hospital discharges 18.3%, surgical interventions 14.7%, laboratory studies 13.4% and X-ray studies 32.6%.

The Cero Desabasto collective denounced that consultations for any disease in the health system fell 52% between 2019 and 2020, but so did the indicators of effective or full supply of prescriptions at the national level.

For example, in the IMSS the indicator fell 6% in that period and the Ministry of Health reports that in 2020 one out of every four prescriptions was not filled effectively in the first level care units.

In 2021 the Health Sector had a budget of 689 billion pesos; in 2020, when the pandemic detonated, the government allocated 700 billion to it, while in 2019, the first year of the current administration, it was 667 billion.

According to the CIEP, although public health measures are recognized as interventions with a high cost-benefit ratio, “the greatest pressure on public finances comes from diseases at the third level of care… that are not included in the IMSS program. -Wellness”.

The Cero Desabasto collective, made up of 47 patient organizations, warned that the absence of medicines in the public sector has been a problem for years, but with a profound impact on current living conditions.

“We recognize that the current administration of the federal Executive has taken actions to fully guarantee the right to health and effective access to services and medical supplies; however, access to medicines has not been guaranteed and is in crisis, even according to public data generated by the health authorities themselves, ”the group said in a statement.

Neglected needs

The budget of the Program for Health Care and Free Medicines for the Population without Labor Social Security, which replaced Seguro Popular, had a marginal increase of 0.04% by 2022, despite being the government’s main bet to finance health of 68 million of people without social security, according to the report Budget for the health sector in times of covid-19, from Fundar, Center for Analysis and Research.

This program is part of the budget of the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) and has 77 thousand 572 million pesos for 2022, just over the 77 thousand 540 million in 2021.

The review made by the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF), as part of the Public Account 2019, showed a lack of supporting and proving documentation of the expense of 1,398 million pesos in the IMSS, and in the states of Chiapas, Morelos , Oaxaca and Tabasco, which represented 52.4% of the total observed, of 2,667 million.

Last July the ASF announced that it will carry out four audits to the Health Sector. One of compliance with the Ministry of Health regarding the acquisition and distribution of covid-19 vaccines; and the rest to Insabi on medicines for the treatment of childhood cancer, the Program of Health Care and Free Medicines for the Population without Social Security, and another on performance in health care.

Despite the high budget allocated to the Health Sector for 2022, the resources allocated to physical investment will be 17.1 billion pesos, 1.5% more than in 2021.

“With this planned budget, investment is far from recovering from the annual collapse observed in 2019 (-35.8%) and in the approved budget of 2021 (-27%).”

For its part, México Evalúa warned that said budget was barely close to the 18.3 billion pesos exercised in 2018. And concluded: “Beyond the almost zero growth, it remains to be seen if the investment in 2022 will be characterized by accumulated under-exercises, as has happened this year. For example, until July 3.8 billion were spent on health infrastructure, an amount 36% less than that approved in the period, and which is 56% less than that exercised in 2020 ”.

According to CIEP reports, the construction of rural hospitals could increase access to the first and second level of care. By 2024, it is projected to have 200 rural hospitals, that is, 120 more than in 2020.

The bad news is that “despite the increase of 9 thousand 578 million in the budget of the IMSS-Bienestar program, the total amount is assigned in current spending and no resources are identified for physical investment.”

CIEP estimates indicate that the total investment required for the construction of 120 hospitals in rural areas would be 25 thousand 959 million or an annual investment of 8 thousand 653 thousand million pesos. This would mean that 90.3% of the increase in IMSS-Bienestar would have to be used for physical investment and maintained for the next three years.

Text published in number 2353 of the printed edition of Proceso, in circulation since December 5, 2021.