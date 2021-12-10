HE WAS SURPRISED: Antoine Griezmann’s reaction after the elimination of FC Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League

Nobody expected that, after the departure of Lionel Messi, things were going to be easy for FC Barcelona. However, seeing them fall out of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League in the group stage has surprised millions, including Antoine Griezmann, who, until a few months ago, was still a player for the Camp Nou club.

In the previous derby of the capital of Spain, The Gringuito he attended the microphone of Movistar Soccer. And when they asked him about the recent Blaugrana elimination, he limited himself to saying that, after the departure of his 10 and the changes on the bench, they have to be patient and trust.

GRIEZMANN’S REACTION TO THE ELIMINATION OF FC BARCELONA

“It surprises me, because it has always been. I think they have been going to the second round for many years, but there were many changes. Leo (Messi) has left, which was very important. Coaches changes. So, you have to be patient and trust yours ”.

“For us. For the fans. For the club.” The new Griezmann: “I came with a lot of desire. I have to leave everything, be an example on and off the field. I think I’m on the right track.” #NewsLet’s pic.twitter.com/Bi13EIm931 – Football in Movistar + (@MovistarFutbol) December 10, 2021

The world champion only spent a couple of seasons defending the FC Barcelona shirt. He delivered some good games, but the reality is that he never felt comfortable. Between the institutional crisis, the loss of confidence and the fact of sharing areas of influence with Lionel Messi, the current 7 of Atlético de Madrid could not show his best version.

Your experiences in the UEFA Champions League as culé? In the 2019/20 campaign, he went to the quarterfinals. He had to experience the humiliating 8-2 of Bayern Munich. And in the 2020/21 academic year, Barça stayed in the round of 16. They could not with PSG, who thrashed them at the Camp Nou.

Undefeated data. Antoine Griezmann added 35 goals and 16 assists in 102 official games with FC Barcelona. He could only win 1 title: the Copa del Rey.

Did you know…? Antoine Griezmann has never been able to win the UEFA Champions League. The closest he has come was in the 2015/16 campaign, when he reached the final with Atlético de Madrid (he missed a penalty in the clash against Real Madrid).