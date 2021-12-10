He makes one last effort to retain Yoshimar Yotún

Once the directive of Blue Cross defined the output of Walter montoya, their efforts are focused on Yoshimar Yotún, who ends his contract at the end of the month, but could reach a final renewal agreement.

Until a few days ago, the Peruvian midfielder was closer to leaving the heavenly institution, however, his continuity was once again subjected to discussion.

The Peruvian also selected has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain in The Ferris Wheel, even revealed to RECORD that your family plays a very important role in this decision; however, his surroundings did not receive a formal protest from the club.

But the panorama has changed with the return to the activity of machine cement company, since the hiring of reinforcements looks extremely complicated and therefore the board of directors is holding talks with the footballer in order to extend their bond.

In that sense, RECORD could know that both inside Blue Cross like the environment of Yoshimar Yotún expect to resolve the contractual situation in the following days before the team travels to Cancun stop for the strong part of the preseason.

It should be noted that a very similar situation was experienced at the beginning of the previous semester when the cement team achieved the definitive transfer of Ignacio Rivero on the last day of your contract.

As a player of Blue Cross, Yoshimar Yotún has been crowned League Champion, Champion of Champions and of the MX Super Cup.

