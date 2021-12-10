Hangover: The guide to know how to cure it with exercise and diet

The festive season it’s nothing without some drinks. With each christmas reunion comes the inevitable morning after the night before, a strong hangover accompanied by a whirlwind of dehydration, powerful Headaches Y anxiety. The hangovers They are terrible, we all know that, but is it true that doing a little exercise – sweating the fat drop – can help speed the return to normality, or even get rid of them completely? Vogue Talk to Coach and Performance Specialist Luke Worthington to separate fact from fiction.

What kind of hangover do you have today?

You are probably already more than aware that the hangover It can be both physical and mental, and last longer than one morning, depending on the amount of alcohol that has been ingested. However, whether we like it or not, the first thing we have to identify is what kind of hangovers we suffer and why, to discover if the exercise really helps alleviate hangover symptoms.

Headache

‘The alcohol it is a diuretic, that is, it stimulates our need to eliminate water, ‘explains Luke Worthington. ‘So even if we drink more fluids in a night out, we actually lose more than we eat. Is this dehydration the one that causes the headache the next morning’.

Sickness

‘The alcohol It has a certain amount of toxicity that must be dealt with by our liver, which is the body’s built-in detoxification mechanism. You can cope with moderate alcohol consumption very well, but a particularly heavy night causes you to be overworked, and like any other accumulation of toxicity, this can create feelings of nausea, ‘says the training expert.

Fatigue

‘Although the drink can cause drowsiness, sleep quality that we experience after binge drinking is actually very low, ‘says Luke Worthington. ‘It is more like being unconscious than a restful and repaired sleepr ‘.

Anxiety

‘The alcohol acts as a sedative for the nervous systemSo while we can often feel more upbeat and energetic while drinking (the sedative lowers our inhibitions and feelings of self-awareness), it actually acts as a depressant, ‘says Luke Worthington. ‘It’s the same as consuming an excessive amount of stimulants, like caffeine, and collapsing before returning to normal levels. The truth is that anxiety it’s really a theme. ‘

Can exercise help with these symptoms?

For some, yes. If you are simply feeling tired or anxious, a session of exercise It can help you feel immeasurably better, if you can get out of the house at all. ‘One of the most attractive benefits of exercise is he increased energy and the improvement of sleep quality‘explains the expert. ‘A exercise session is one of the most effective ways to fight fatigue and build up some energy for the next day. ‘

For those who suffer from anxiety, a little activity is also great to boost the happiness hormones, like endorphins. In addition, Luke Worthington touts it as one of the most effective non-medical interventions for improving health. emotional well-being. ‘This is also true for short-term problems that occur as part of the hangover‘he confirms.