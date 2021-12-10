Great Wall’s “Chinese Beetle” appears in its final version

A recent Chinese state report featured the ORA Ballet Cat in its production version. It’s Great Wall’s electric car “cloned” of the Volkswagen Beetle.

It is ready to go on sale on ORA Ballet Cat, “Chinese clone” and electric Volkswagen Beetle created by Great wall motors. This is confirmed by the images that accompany this note, released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technologies of China, and replicated by Automotive News from Brazil. In them, the vehicle appears in its production version.

Just as the prototypes previously exhibited had anticipated, this vehicle looks pretty much the same as the original “Beetle”. It does not even have any overtones of modernity, as might be expected, but it’s full of ‘vintage’ details like the metal bumpers with vertical bars, grilles between the hood and the windshield, silver wheels and multiple chrome decorations.

They are really few differences. These include the LED headlights, the four-door body (which never existed ex-works on the Beetle), the absence of louvers on the tailgate, and the rear license plate setup. And of course, electrical mechanics that drives this car.

Luxury details

Apparently the chrome finishes of the ORA Ballet Cat are intended to give not just a ‘vintage’ look but maybe a bit luxurious, something that all Volkswagen Beetles lacked (Sedan or Vocho in Mexico, or Fusca in Brazil) because, finally, it was not its purpose to be a luxury car. That it became a classic in the world automotive industry is something else.

According to the source, the motor of this electric car will reach up to 170 hp power. However, still battery or autonomy data is not known, which should be around 400 kilometers per charge to be competitive in the Chinese market. Confirmation is pending in this regard.

What is known are its measurements. The ORA Ballet Cat spans across 4.40 meters long, 1.86 m wide, 1.63 m high and a wheelbase of 2.75 m. With those heights, similar to a Nissan Leaf, is part of the compact car segment.

Could Great Wall take advantage of the emotional bond between the original Beetle and the Latin American clientele to offer it on these sides? In Brazil they speculate with this possibility, and until now there would be no problem, since Volkswagen has not taken legal action in this regard against the Chinese company. For now.

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla. Source: Automotive News.

