GOALS León vs. Atlas for the Apertura 2021 tournament: watch the goals of the first final of the Liguilla MX from the Nou Camp Stadium | VIDEO | Mexico | United States | USA | USA | MEXICO

In a movie meeting, Lion won 3-2 a Atlas in the first final of the MX League. The ‘beast’ came back with two goals from Ángel Mena and leads with an advantage to the second match. With this result, they will go with an advantage to the Jalisco Stadium on Sunday, December 12, in the return final.

Goal by Ángel Mena for the 3-2 of León vs. Atlas

Infallible from the 12 steps. Ángel Mena returned to be present on the scoreboard and scores the match 3-2 after the referee declared a foul in the area in favor of León. In this way, the actions are put in favor of the emerald team that plays at home.

Goal by Ángel Mena for the 3-2 of León vs. Atlas

Ángel Mena’s goal for León’s 2-2 vs. Atlas

Ángel Mena takes advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper and shot to score the 2-2 that equalizes the actions in the first leg of the MX 2021 Liguilla.

Ángel Mena's goal for León's 2-2 vs. Atlas

Goal by Julio César Furch for the 2-1 Atlas vs. Lion

Julio César Furch shot from outside the area to make Atlas 2-1 vs. León in the first final of Mexican soccer. The red and black go ahead on the scoreboard.

Julio Furch goal for Atlas 2-1 vs. Leon

Goal by Víctor Dávila for the 1-1 of León vs. Atlas

Víctor Dávila scores the temporary 1-1 draw with a goal from outside the area. The player from León prevailed and equaled the actions at the León Stadium.

Goal by Víctor Dávila for the 1-1 of León vs. Atlas

Goal by Luis Reyes for the 1-0 Atlas vs. Lion

Luis Ricardo scores the first goal of the match through a shot inside the area. In this way, Atlas gets an advantage in the León Stadium in the framework of the first final.

Goal by Luis Reyes for the 1-0 Atlas vs. Leon

Leon vs. Atlas: the preview

The ‘Fiera’ comes to this meeting after overcoming a difficult key against Tigres. On the road, the squad led by Ariel Holan lost 2-1 and. at home, he won by the same score. However, their position (3rd) in the standings was better than that of their rival so they were able to advance.

The last time the ‘Fiera’ won the Liga MX was in December 2020. The ‘Green Panzas’ defeated the Pumas in the final 3-1 on aggregate. On this occasion, he aims to celebrate his ninth title.

For his part, Atlas reaches this grand final after overcoming a difficult key against Pumas. The ‘Rojinegros’ won 1-0 at the University Stadium and lost by the same score in Jalisco. However, their best position (2nd) in the table helped them pass the stage.

