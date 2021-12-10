Goals and summary of the Women’s Atlas 1-0 Striped in Liguilla Liga MX Femenil | 12/10/2021

1:20 PM an hour ago

Summary

1:08 PM an hour ago

Atlas is approaching the final

1:04 PM an hour ago

90 ‘

The game ends.

11:52 AM2 hours ago

84 ‘

Monsivais close to the tie but the ball goes to the side.

11:48 AM2 hours ago

81 ‘

Corner kick in favor of Rayadas.

12:45 PM2 hours ago

77 ‘

Foul committed by Rayadas.

12:41 PM2 hours ago

Relive Alison González’s entry.

11:36 AM2 hours ago

68 ‘

Goal for Atlas Femenil! Alison González picks the ball and overtakes the Rojinegras.

12:29 PM2 hours ago

61 ‘

Alison González shoots at the goal but the rival goalkeeper rejects.

12:25 PM2 hours ago

57 ‘

Yellow card for Monsiváis de Rayadas.

12:21 PM2 hours ago

53 ‘

Rayadas arrives on the wing but Atlas’s defense is well placed.

11:13 AM2 hours ago

Four. Five

The second half begins.

11:54 AM2 hours ago

45 ‘+ 3

Shot at the angle by Rayadas, the Rojinegras are saved.

11:53 AM2 hours ago

45 ‘+ 2

Dávila commits another foul in front of the area.

11:46 AM3 hours ago

40 ‘

Yellow card for Flores.

11:44 AM3 hours ago

37 ‘

Yellow card for Dávila for foul towards Evangelista.

11:40 AM3 hours ago

35 ‘

Rayadas puts pressure on the Atlas area.

11:38 AM3 hours ago

33 ‘

Evangelista arrived from the right but the defense of Atlas takes the ball.

11:31 AM3 hours ago

26 ‘

Rodríguez crosses and the ball passes very close to Atlas’ goal.

11:29 AM3 hours ago

23

Strong clash between players from both teams.

11:23 AM3 hours ago

17 ‘

Rayadas entered on the right side but the Atlas defense took the ball out.

11:19 AM3 hours ago

14 ‘

Atlas approaches from the right side but Rayadas manages to deflect the ball and there is a corner kick for Atlas.

11:16 AM3 hours ago

eleven

Out of place for Rayadas.

11:13 AM3 hours ago

7 ‘

Head shot by Rayadas but the ball goes wide.

11:05 AM3 hours ago

one

The match between female Atlas and Rayadas begins.

10:53 AM3 hours ago

Women’s Atlas 11 Initial

10:50 AM4 hours ago

Striped Initial 11

10:45 AM4 hours ago

Arrival of Rayadas to Jalisco

10:40 AM4 hours ago

The Rojinegras arrive in Jalisco

10:35 AM4 hours ago

Last 5 duels of Rayadas

10:30 AM4 hours ago

Last 5 duels of Women’s Atlas

10:25 AM4 hours ago

1 vs 1 González vs Monsivais

10:20 AM4 hours ago

They go for victory

Words prior to the semifinal duel: “Something that always characterizes Rayadas is being in the first places in the table, seeking supremacy and wanting to win the Cup.” Yamile Franco, Rayadas player.

10:15 AM4 hours ago

Alison International

Alison Gonzales was selected in the ideal 11 under 20 for women at the international level, by the IFFHS.

10:10 AM4 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow the Atlas Femenil vs Monterrey Femenil live

In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups of the Atlas Femenil vs Monterrey Femenil live, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the Jalisco Stadium. Do not miss details of the game with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

10:05 AM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Atlas Femenil vs Monterrey Femenil online and live

10:00 AM4 hours ago

Be careful with this Monterrey Femenil player

Monica Monsivais, 33-year-old experienced scorer is one of the fans’ favorites, her experience on the court allows her to create spaces to score goals, the player has played 16 games being a starter in 15, in the current tournament she scored 14 goals, a large number that make her the player to watch on the day of the match against Atlas Femenil.

9:55 AM4 hours ago

Be careful with this female Atlas player

Alison gonzalez, the young 19-year-old forward has been in charge of giving joy to the fans in recent tournaments, at her young age she has shown that she can lead the team to great things with her goals, in the current tournament she has played 86% of the minutes, translating into 16 games played and 15 of these as a starter, scoring 13 goals.

9:50 AM5 hours ago

Last lineup of Monterrey Femenil:

Godínez, Bernal, Flores, Calderón, Cadena, Evangelista, Franco, García, Monsiváis, Rodríguez, Aviléz.

9:45 AM5 hours ago

Last line-up of Women’s Atlas:

Paz, Pérez, Dávila, Arce, Pérez, García, González, Hernández; Iturbide, Ibarra, González.

9:40 AM5 hours ago

Background

9:35 AM5 hours ago

Refereeing quartet

Francia Maria Gonzalez Martinez, Ana Cristina Guarneros Lezama, Yudilia Carolina Briones Covarrubias, Karla Anaid Hurtado Jiménez.

9:30 AM5 hours ago

Monterrey Femenil goes for another final

9:25 AM5 hours ago

Atlas Femenil seeks to make history by placing in the final

9:20 AM5 hours ago

For the pass to the grand final

Female atlas and Monterrey female They were one of the best teams in the league, both squads were positioned in the top 4 positions occupying second place in the case of the Rayadas and third place for the Rojinegras, the teams had tough clashes in the quarterfinals but their pass always had it in the hand because the tie always gave them the advantage to be better classified, now under this rule the Rayadas would have the advantage but the female Atlas is not easy to beat.

9:15 AM5 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Atlas Female vs Monterrey Female live, corresponding to the Semifinals of the Liga MX Women. The meeting will take place at the Jalisco Stadium, at 11:00.

.

