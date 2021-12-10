Goals and summary of the Women’s Atlas 1-0 Striped in Liguilla Liga MX Femenil | 12/10/2021

The game ends.

Monsivais close to the tie but the ball goes to the side.

Corner kick in favor of Rayadas.

Foul committed by Rayadas.

Goal for Atlas Femenil! Alison González picks the ball and overtakes the Rojinegras.

Alison González shoots at the goal but the rival goalkeeper rejects.

Yellow card for Monsiváis de Rayadas.

Rayadas arrives on the wing but Atlas’s defense is well placed.

The second half begins.

Shot at the angle by Rayadas, the Rojinegras are saved.

Dávila commits another foul in front of the area.

Yellow card for Flores.

Yellow card for Dávila for foul towards Evangelista.

Rayadas puts pressure on the Atlas area.

Evangelista arrived from the right but the defense of Atlas takes the ball.

Rodríguez crosses and the ball passes very close to Atlas’ goal.

Strong clash between players from both teams.

Rayadas entered on the right side but the Atlas defense took the ball out.

Atlas approaches from the right side but Rayadas manages to deflect the ball and there is a corner kick for Atlas.

Out of place for Rayadas.

Head shot by Rayadas but the ball goes wide.

The match between female Atlas and Rayadas begins.

Words prior to the semifinal duel: “Something that always characterizes Rayadas is being in the first places in the table, seeking supremacy and wanting to win the Cup.” Yamile Franco, Rayadas player.

Alison Gonzales was selected in the ideal 11 under 20 for women at the international level, by the IFFHS.

Alison Gonzales was selected in the ideal 11 under 20 for women at the international level, by the IFFHS.

Monica Monsivais, 33-year-old experienced scorer is one of the fans’ favorites, her experience on the court allows her to create spaces to score goals, the player has played 16 games being a starter in 15, in the current tournament she scored 14 goals, a large number that make her the player to watch on the day of the match against Atlas Femenil.

Alison gonzalez, the young 19-year-old forward has been in charge of giving joy to the fans in recent tournaments, at her young age she has shown that she can lead the team to great things with her goals, in the current tournament she has played 86% of the minutes, translating into 16 games played and 15 of these as a starter, scoring 13 goals.

Godínez, Bernal, Flores, Calderón, Cadena, Evangelista, Franco, García, Monsiváis, Rodríguez, Aviléz.

Paz, Pérez, Dávila, Arce, Pérez, García, González, Hernández; Iturbide, Ibarra, González.

Francia Maria Gonzalez Martinez, Ana Cristina Guarneros Lezama, Yudilia Carolina Briones Covarrubias, Karla Anaid Hurtado Jiménez.

Female atlas and Monterrey female They were one of the best teams in the league, both squads were positioned in the top 4 positions occupying second place in the case of the Rayadas and third place for the Rojinegras, the teams had tough clashes in the quarterfinals but their pass always had it in the hand because the tie always gave them the advantage to be better classified, now under this rule the Rayadas would have the advantage but the female Atlas is not easy to beat.