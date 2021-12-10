George Clooney, the first surprised after his sudden wedding with Amal | News from Mexico

U.S.- George Clooney is a totally new person since, seven years ago, he met and fell madly in love with Amal Alamuddin, the renowned lawyer (specialized in international conflicts and in the defense of human rights) with whom he would finally lose his status as’ Golden Bachelor ‘of the Hollywood industry and next to the one who is now the father of the three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

In his last interview, the actor declared, with his usual eloquence and sensitivity, what frankly everyone knew about the long-term impact that the arrival of the prestigious British lawyer has had on his life.

“Amal has changed absolutely everything in my life. I was the first surprised,” admitted the actor in an interview with the SmartLess podcast.

“It’s just that from the beginning she seemed like a beautiful and funny person, brilliant in every way. She impressed me deeply. We got engaged just a few months later and got married within the year we met. Everyone was surprised, to tell the truth, but to no one but me, “he said in the same interview.

Just before highlighting the change in priorities that her love story brought with it. “I think it was the first time that everything she said and did would be infinitely more important than mine. And then on top of that we had this pair of ‘big heads’ … It’s all very gratifying,” he added.