Genshin Impact named the ‘Best Mobile Video Game’ of 2021 – Kudasai

On the official site for the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, it was reported that the title got the “Best Mobile Video Game Award” in the The Game Awards 2021, held on December 9. The event is the gala that awards the best video games of the year, and Genshin Impact participated in this category beating Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel future revolution Y Pokémon Unite.

The popular video game was also nominated for “Best Service Video Game” next to Final Fantasy XIV Online, Apex legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Y Fortnite, but did not get the award. In commemoration the official site of the video game published the “Video of Genshin Impact participation in the TGA 2021“Protogemas and 1,600 will be given as a gift of thanks to the players.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.2“Of the game it was launched globally on 13 October, while”Version 2.3”Was released on November 24. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted more than $ 2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and vast surrounding landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

Fountain: Official site

© miHoYo