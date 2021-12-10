Gamer | Cienciano eSports was present at the Comic Convention 2021 | Videogames | Cienciano | NCZD-EMCC | TECHNOLOGY

The Division of eSports of the Club Cienciano of Cusco continues to work in the sector and last Saturday November 27 was present at the Comic Convention 2021, which was held at the Exhibition Center of the Jockey club. In this way, the ‘Dad’ shows, once again, that he wants to establish himself as one of the Peruvian teams that has the most interest in this industry.

The Cusco team was present at the event with its professional League of Legends player, Jeancarlo Sánchez, better known as “Jealow” in the Peruvian professional scene, and tested the power of MSI gaming notebooks, main sponsor of Cienciano eSports. In addition, the young Peruvian player took pictures with many of the cosplayers present at the Comic Convention 2021, including the Latin American version of Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.

And yes, Spiderman and Iron Man did not resist taking a photo with @jealowlol😅 #UpScientist🔴 pic.twitter.com/04n1E6VJqH – Cienciano Esports (@ciencianoesport) December 7, 2021

Soon, the Club Cienciano will be conducting a master class together with Jealow who will share his secrets on how to be one of the highest ranked “Support” in Latin America. Club Cienciano is one of the first Peruvian soccer teams to bet on a comprehensive eSports area and counts as a sponsor MSI, an important brand in the sector that is dedicated to developing and distributing products for gaming.