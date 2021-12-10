@gabytacine leaves us an unmissable premiere with Sandra Bullok and the movies that are coming in 2022

Fridays are public holidays in Big Bang. Not only because the weekend starts, but because our journalist specialized in cinema, Gabriela Abraham, better known on social networks as @gabytacine, brings us in a new video all the news about the movie world and everything there is to know about the premieres.

The movie “Unforgivable” came to Netflix, which has the great Sandra Bullock as the main character in the story. “We all love Sandra but it seems that that is not enough, because the film according to the critics is not brilliant, although her performance is,” said @gabytacine.

What the 2-hour film tells is how an ex-convict accused of murder tries to reintegrate herself into society before the gaze of those she crosses upon leaving prison.

On the other hand, Abraham commented that for next year, already very near, there are two films that people are looking forward to: Gray Man and Pinocchio.

The first is starring Ryan gosling Y Chris Evans and it’s Netflix original. To make it, 250 million dollars was spent and thus became the most expensive film in history. The second is a musical film directed by Guillermo del Toro and with Ewan Gordon McGregor Y Catherine «Cate» Elise Blanchett.

On the other hand, for this weekend our specialized journalist leaves us a recommendation to watch during the weekend: the Harlem series, which can be seen on Amazon Prime Video, and which counts for 10 chapters the interaction of 4 black and powerful friends . “They all have something in common, a tremendous love sickness,” said Abraham.