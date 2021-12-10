From a troubled childhood and jail to Hollywood shine

There are people who manage to turn their lives around. That’s the case of the American actor of Mexican descent Danny Trejo.

Trejo is especially recognized for his role as Machete, developed for the film series Spy kids; and that of Turtle, the cartel member who becomes a DEA informant on Breaking Bad. What’s more, He acted in nearly 300 movies, starred in several Super Bowl commercials, and played a Latino villain in some video games.

But, before reaching the world of Hollywood, he had very dark moments that he managed to reverse. “It’s a miracle, because I wasn’t supposed to live past the 1960s.”He pointed out a while ago on a BBC radio program.



For Danny Trejo, the recognition came with Machete Foto AP.

A helpless childhood

Trejo was born on May 16, 1944, in the Echo Park neighborhood, Los Angeles, and is the son of two Mexican immigrants, Alice Rivera and Dan Trejo.

As he tells in his autobiographical book Trejo: my life of crime, redemption and Hollywood, in his house, “there was no place for tenderness. I never heard a love you.”

“I used to watch dads hug their kids. But my dad was… The word machismo was invented for him! ”, He completed.

That context was more than conducive to addictions at a very young age.. At eight, he tried marijuana and at twelve, heroin. “My uncle was my hero,” he highlighted in an interview for the EFE agency about the person who introduced him to the darkest world of his life.

The passage through jail

His next link was the armed robberies that earned him back and forth to prison. The first, tells the site La Marquesina Cine, at the age of nine. “You go to jail and you have nothing. And that’s where I ended up, ”said the actor. Then he ventured into the sale of drugs.

This is how in the 1960s, in your youth, Trejo was a well-known prisoner within the prison system, as he won an award as a boxing champion in the San Quentin jail, the oldest in California..

Then, he passed through the Soledad and Folsom prison units, where he continued on that course. “In prison, I was involved in a fight in prison in which some people were seriously injured. I remember that I only asked God: Just let me die with dignity and I will say your name every day “, detailed in the autobiographical documentary Inmate # 1: Redemption by Danny Trejo, released in 2019, where he narrates his most difficult moments. Shortly after the premiere, in the required press releases, he admitted that remembering his youth was painful for him.



Danny Trejo came to Hollywood by chance.

Arrival in hollywood



The change in life came almost by chance. In the mid-80s he was summoned to the filming of the movie Escape by train to advise the actor on some boxing movements Eric Roberts.

They saw him and offered him a minor role in the movie. From there, he was summoned to criminal roles.

But, without a doubt, the turning point came after several decades on set and by the hand of Robert rodriguez, his distant cousin, with his starring role as Machete, in 2010, and Machete Kills, in 2013.

Participations with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Johnny Depp, Nicolas Cage, Steve Buscemi and George Clooney followed., among many others. Beyond the role in the hit Breaking bad.

On the other hand, according to a study by Buzz Bingo, with data from the IMDb and Cinemorgue page, Trejo is considered the actor who died the most times in Hollywood cinema. It also has a successful chain of restaurants.



Danny Trejo is considered the actor most times killed on the set.

“Be a good example”

Trejo knows that his story can positively influence other people. Especially young people. Something that makes him deeply proud. “I think the only ones who don’t want to be an example are those who do something wrong”, he pointed out in the interview with EFE.

Therefore, he takes the time to give talks and conferences and thus share his experiences and warn about the dangers of drug and alcohol use.

He also often says “I go out and dream that I am still in prison. That wakes you up fast and is a reminder not to get off the right track.”

In addition, in 2019, he saved a baby caught in an overturned car in a Los Angeles traffic accident, when a driver ran a red light and collided with another car, which ended up turned over with a woman and her young son.

As a closing, he likes to emphasize: “It doesn’t matter where you start, it’s where you end.”