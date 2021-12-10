Francisco Meza, first casualty of the felines ahead of the Closing 2022

The Colombian defender Francisco Meza will abandon the UANL Tigers after six years, reported this Friday Mauricio Culebro, president of the Mexican club, who must define the permanence of the Uruguayan midfielder Leo Fernandez.

“In the case of Table His contract ended, I think he also has the idea of ​​leaving, “he explained at a press conference Culebro.

Table, 30, suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that made him lose the Apertura tournament, in which he was not registered.

In its passage through Tigers, which he arrived at in the Opening 2016, the former player of Independiente Santa Fe from Bogotá played 91 games, scored four goals and distributed two assists.

Born 30 years ago in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla, Table won with Tigers three league titles, one Concacaf Champions League and a runner-up in the past Club World Cup.

Culebro said that they have not yet made a decision on the permanence of the Uruguayan Leonardo Fernandez with a view to the Clausura tournament that begins in January.

“Leo Fernandez in recent transfer markets it has always been everyone’s topic. Leo He is a great player, an excellent boy, there are many teams interested in him, but we are in a time of analysis and we have not made a decision, “he said.

The manager said he was confident that the Clausura 2022 will be the tournament in which the French Florian Thauvin, A player from the team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he will show all his talent after a difficult 2021 Apertura, in which he spent several weeks injured.

“The first tournaments in a different football are complicated. The players need a period of adaptation. It also affected him to go to the Olympics, then when he started to pick up pace he injured himself again. In these first six months it seems difficult to make a judgment of him, “he commented.

About the first semester of Miguel Herrera as a strategist Tigers, in which the Louse led the team to the semifinals, Culebro rated it positive.

“The balance is positive. Every tournament leaves us learning. We are convinced that we are on the right track, but unfortunately we are in the prelude to the final. Here we win and we all lose, we have to keep working,” he concluded.

