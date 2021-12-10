Four possible destinations for the future of Haaland

Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern and Manchester City sign up to sign Norwegian forward from Erling Haaland

The representative Mino Raiola Norway’s Erling Haaland revealed that there are four possible destinations for the Borussia Dortmund footballer, who will likely not remain at the Bundesliga club after the summer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern and Manchester City sign up to sign Erling Haaland. Getty Images

Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich or Manchester City are the four teams most interested in taking over the goalscorer’s services, as Raiola revealed in an interview with Sport1. “LWe will tell the club what our idea is and they will tell us theirs, but we will not make any decisions in winter”, Commented the agent on the speculations that the attacker would leave to the box of Dortmund in the next weeks.

He also pointed out that there is still nothing in concrete about the whereabouts of Haaland in the next year and assured that they are open to listen to the proposals of both Borussia and other teams to define the future.

In the last match that Erling played with the German team, he scored twice, in the 5-0 win over Besiktas, but they were third in their group in the Champions League, now he is preparing to face VfL Bochum, in the Bundesliga, aiming to win to get closer to the leader, Bayern Munich.