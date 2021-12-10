Former Denver Broncos catcher Demaryius Thomas passes away

The NFL world is in mourning, as the former Denver Broncos catcher, Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his home Thursday night, this was confirmed by the Roswell Police Department in Georgia.

Initially, cause of death is due to a medical problem and Roswell Police Department investigators have found no other clues that could say otherwise about his death, according to preliminary NFL information.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken. The humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile of Demaryius Thomas will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him.The Broncos said in release.

Demaryius Thomas retired in June 2021, so it was no longer for this season. He spent most of his career with the Broncos, but he also had a few games with the New York Jets and the Houston Texans.

“I am Demaryius Thomas. I finally made the decision to retire. I’ma retire and I’ma retire like a Denver Bronco. I’m done and I did it rightDemaryius Thomas said when he retired in a video uploaded by the franchise in which he displayed his talent.

The numbers of Demaryius Thomas

Throughout his entire NFL career, he always stood out as one of the best receivers in the league and his numbers support him. He played 143 games and had 724 receptions in his entire career for 9,763 passing yards..

He averaged about 13.5 receiving yards, very good numbers for a receiver, and in his career he celebrated 63 touchdown passes in total. These numbers, they took him to the Pro-Bowl four times, a great player.

He won a Super Bowl, it was the 50th edition. With the Denver Broncos and the hand of Peyton Manning they beat the Carolina Panthers with a score of 24-10 with Cam Newton. In the game he had a reception to add eight yards.