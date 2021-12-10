For this reason these luxury brands abandoned social networks

The cosmetic firm Lush surprised its followers online by publishing a forceful message with which it temporarily said goodbye to their accounts.

Many luxury brands turn away from social networks because of the damage they do to people’s mental health.

Artists like Selena Gomez have also chosen to disappear their presence in the digital world.

Social networks are the favorites of many luxury brands. This is thanks to the fact that these platforms are the means by which they can communicate effectively with their consumers and create a more lasting and direct link.

As Internet access and smartphone use expand around the world, the use of social media shows no signs of slowing down. According to data shared in a Statista study, it reveals that saying that social media is a global phenomenon is almost an understatement, as it is expected the number of social media users worldwide to grow to at least 4.4 billion by 2025, about a third of the entire world’s population.

Despite the positive aspects of this data, that social networks are used by everyone and that many brands use it as the main means to connect with their customers. Other firms do not think the same and have decided to leave this digital world to use other means that they consider more “healthy”.

There are many discussions that can arise when talking about the use of social networks, and currently the debate about these digital places not very good, since various studies have shown the impact they have on the mental health of their users.

Fashion brands that have abandoned social networks

Given all this, many fashion brands have decided to abandon their presence on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok or YouTube, because they are not “safe places” for the people who use them.

The cosmetic firm Lush for a couple of weeks surprised its online followers by publishing a forceful message with which it temporarily said goodbye to its accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp and TikTok.

“In a better place. In the bathtub with a good book; pampering yourself with a mask and tea; or enjoying some fresh air… We invite you to be in a better place for your mental health ”, reads the message of the cosmetics firm next to the image of a bathtub, with which it invites its followers to use time on other things.

The British brand, had already exposed in 2019 to abandon these platforms, after a debate against the complaints of animal abuse. It is not the first and only brand that decides to withdraw all its digital presence, with Bottega Veneta deleting its Instagram account in January.

Likewise, renowned firms such as Balenciaga, Diesel and Kylie Cosmetics have abandoned all their content on digital platforms.

The American author, Cal Newport pointed out that “in social networks, we are the product and we let others attribute the value to us.”

In the entertainment industry especially Hollywood, many artists have also joined this wave of abandoning social networks for mental health. Stories like that of Selena Gomez, who is the third female artist with the most followers on Instagram and who has struggled to be well in her mental health, confessed to Jia Tolentino that “she does not approach her accounts, that her team maintains them. I got up one morning, I looked at Instagram like anyone does and I quit. “

Just as Selena, famous like the Dukes of Cambridge, Emma Stone, the twins Olsen and Keira Knightley, surpassed the FOMO and have disappeared from the digital world.

A luxury brand can survive in 2021 without a social media presence

Many consider that if you are not on social networks you do not exist. This is why many people have dived into digital, abandoning their real life.

Raquel Recolons, professor at EAE Business School and Head of social & performance at Ogilvy Barcelona, ​​pointed out that social networks “are a very good option to explain your brand story and attract your audience, but they are not always essential”.

According to the case of the luxury brand Lush, many assure that the British brand will continue in contact with its users from its website where it can share valuable information in a closer way in the emails and phones of its consumers.

In the same sense, Recolons indicated that “social channels are indeed a powerful communication tool, but they are one more tool. They are a channel, a means to an end, but not the end in itself ”.

“It is interesting to remember that beyond the networks, the tools based on the knowledge of the clients, stored in databases (email marketing, CRM and web), allow to reach the users and clients in an ultra personalized way and with results spectacular efficiency. In fact, in a world that seems doomed to the elimination of cookies, building this type of assets for brands is a very good way of future work ”, he pointed out.

You can also read: