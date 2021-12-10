Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

The cast of the new project of Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, has added a few more members. Is about Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny safdie, who will share a screen with Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily blunt.

Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States, who had an affair with Robert Oppenheimer, so for the authorities of the country he became a threat to their security. Safdie will play Edward Teller, a Hungarian physicist who is known as the father of the hydrogen bomb. At the moment Malek’s role has only been described as a scientist.

Florence pugh has gained recognition and popularity for her roles in Midsommar and Little women, for the latter she was nominated for OscarHe also rose to fame by appearing in Black widow as Yelena, a role that she will repeat in the last episodes of Hawkeye. We will see her soon in Don’t worry darling from Olivia wilde.

Rami Malek he won Oscar for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, we recently saw it in No Time to Die and will appear in the next tape of David O’Russell. Benny safdie he is best known as a director, with his brother Josh he has been behind Rough diamonds and Good time, in the latter he had a leading role and since then he has appeared in Fragments of a Woman, Licorice Pizza and the series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Oppenheimer will tell the story of the creation of the atomic bomb, a project that was led by Robert Oppenheimer, played by Murphy. This will be Nolan’s first project outside of Warner Bros. After 20 years, Oppenheimer will be produced and distributed by Universal Pictures. It will premiere in July 2023.