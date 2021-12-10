Florence Pugh and Rami Malek Joined the Cast of Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Film

Christopher Nolan continues to add household names for his next film, and according to The Hollwyood Reporter, the director has now recruited Florence pugh (Midsommar), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Benny safdie (Pieces of a Woman) to be part of Oppenheimer.

Unlike the director’s previous jobs, Oppenheimer is being developed under the aegis of Universal and its plot will revolve around the story of the scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his work on the development of the atomic bomb in the context of World War II.

In that sense, Universal describes the film as un “epic thriller that plunges audiences into the frenetic paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”

Oppenheimer will star Cillian Murphy as the title character and will also feature performances by Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, and Matt Damon. All while The Hollywood Reporter explains that Pugh will play “Jean Tatlock, a militant of the Communist Party of the United States who has an intermittent affair with Oppenheimer”; and Safdie “will play Edward Teller, the Hungarian physicist known as the father of the hydrogen bomb and a member of the Manhattan Project.”

For now it is unknown what role Malek will play and it was only detailed that the Mr. Robot actor will play a scientist.

Oppenheimer It will premiere in July 2023.